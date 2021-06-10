Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of June 11 - 17

School’s out for summer...well, almost. Celebrate with us this Saturday at Kid’s Club Live or one of the many other family-friendly events happening around the Lowcountry this coming week:
Friday, June 11
Head over to the Charleston County Library Facebook page at 3 p.m. for Sew Crafty. Participants will learn the running stitch and create a fun, reading buddy stuffie! Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Curiouser Entertainment is offering Rapunzel Paint & Play Visits. Between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., Rapunzel will be delivering paint sets around the Lowcountry! She will deliver the set to your front yard or another outdoor location of your choice, paint with your child, and pose for photos! Price is $60 which includes the visit and one gift; Additional gifts are $10 each. Facebook.com/CuriouserEntertainment
Little Feathers take flight and learn to soar in this unique yoga and meditation series designed specifically for children. Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center is partnering with certified kids yoga instructor, Lauren Daniel, to offer weekly kids yoga classes and playtime. Each 4-week session will include a 30-45 minute structured yoga experience and unlimited playtime in the indoor playground on each day of the scheduled class. Facebook.com/BizzyBeePlay
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Saturday, June 12
Our brand new Kids Club Live! Event combines all the fun of our Family Expo and Pet Expo into one great family event. Join us from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Charleston Area Convention Center for a full-day family event with fun activities for kids of all ages. It will feature stage entertainment, games, crafts, and much more from local, family-oriented businesses.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. postandcourier.com/events
Dress up in your favorite summer or luau inspired apparel or accessories. Join Charleston County Parks for a Virtual Inclusive Dance Party where everyone is invited for fun, friends, and great music via Zoom. On your computer? Make sure you have a webcam! On your smartphone? Just download the Zoom app! Bring your best dance moves and enjoy the beats from 6-7 p.m.. Event is free but pre-registration is required.ccprc.com
Charleston County Parks hosts the first Inclusive Swim Night of the season at Splash Island Waterpark in Mount Pleasant. People with special needs, their caregivers, and families are invited to an unforgettable evening at the waterpark from 6:15-8:15 p.m. Admission is $4 per person or free for children 2 and under and all Splash Pass holders. ccprc.com
Sunday, June 13
Join the Town of Summerville and Nexton for a relaxing Jazz Brunch at Brown Family Park located at 3000 Front St. Bring chairs or a picnic blanket and come out to enjoy music from the jazz musicians at SOJazzy from the Summerville Orchestra from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. There will be delicious brunch foods for purchase from Wicked Waffles, Southern Roots, and Rolled Quesadillas. Admission is $5/person. Facebook.com/SummervilleParksandRec
Join The Wayfinder & The Little Mermaid at OutSlide In for an Under the Sea Party at OutSlide In from 4-5 p.m. Your child will enjoy singing and dancing, stories, a craft, and photos with the princesses! This will be an intimate event with limited seating, so your child will get plenty of one-on-one time with each character. Your ticket to the princess party includes all-day play in OutSlide In's Play area from 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm! Admission is $35/child (includes one adult) Facebook.com/OutSlideIn
The Charleston Riverdogs are home this weekend and taking on the Columbia Fireflies nightly through Sunday. Park. Before you go, be sure to sign up for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club—an annual program available for free to all kids of the Lowcountry ages 12 and under. Kids Club membership will give area youth special access and benefits at the RiverDogs games. First pitch is Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m. For tickets, Riverdogs.com
Monday, June 14
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Tuesday, June 15
Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual, education series for students interested in learning about the habitats, flora, and fauna found in Charleston County Parks. Join from the comfort of your own home or classroom as we explore what critters call the beach home. We will think like a marine biologist as we discover what adaptations animals big and small have to survive in this sandy and salty habitat. Your Parks, Your Classroom is a FREE series held virtually via Zoom at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. ccprc.com/calendar
Kids Night feat. Princess Storytime with The Little Mermaid. Call your fairy godmother! It’s Kid’s Night at East Bay Deli! Stop by for Princess storytime with The Little Mermaid from 5-7 p.m. at the Summerville location. Get one free kid’s meal with the purchase of an adult meal! Facebook.com/EBDCarnesCrossing
Wednesday, June 16
Study examples of ancient writings in the Early Days exhibit and try to write your name. Kid Tours is a series designed to highlight artifacts from our collection that have fascinated children for years. Kid Tours meet every Wednesday during the months of June and July at 3:30 PM. This program includes a tour highlighting the weekly theme and an engaging craft project or educational activity. Free for members and free for non-members with admission to The Charleston Museum. CharlestonMuseum.org
Join Little Teacher MOMents at Tweedle Beedle in Summerville from 10-11 a.m. for a Bat & Balloon Craft Class. In this lesson, the focus of stimulation is on sound, touch and sight as they will be creating a musical instrument that is colorful and consists of a variety of textures. Cost is $20 per child with all supplies and materials included. Facebook.com/TweedleBeedle
Thursday, June 17
Families will enjoy stories and songs inspired by temporary exhibitions and works in the permanent collection and recorded in the Gibbes galleries. Virtual Storytime at the Gibbes will air on Facebook @theGibbesMuseum from 10-10:30 a.m. GibbesMuseum.org/programs-events
On the Third Thursday of each month, Historic Downtown Summerville transforms into a special marketplace featuring local entertainment, craft vendors and artisans, to complement the extended hours of our eclectic shops, boutiques and restaurants. summervilledream.org/third-thursdays
