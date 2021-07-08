Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of July 9-15

One of the best parts about raising a family in the Lowcountry is that there’s never a shortage of fun things to do. Check our picks for upcoming family-friendly events you won’t want to miss!
Friday, July 9
At Wee Wild Ones: Bouncing Beachcombers, young children will channel their inner explorers while enjoying nature through hands-on activities, games, music, and art. Beachcombing can be a fun way to search for interesting things in the intertidal zone. Head to Folly Beach County Park from 10-11 a.m. to investigate creatures both above and beneath the sand. The Wee Wild Ones (Polliwogs) is a series for children ages 18 months to 3 years. The Froglets group for ages 4-6 will meet from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per child. ccprc.com/calendar
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Wind down and cool off after a long summer day at Charleston Aqua Park’s Family Happy Hour from 4:30 to 6 p.m. For only $10, you get to jump on the aqua park and enjoy the beach area every Wednesday and Friday throughout the summer. Facebook.com/CharlestonAquaPark
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-sized, and never-before-seen perspective. The exhibit will be on display at Festival Hall from July 9-Sept. 26 with time slots available every half hour Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more at Charleston.ChapelSistine.com.
Saturday, July 10
JAW ready for this? Shark Week is back from July 10-18! Take a bite out of boredom with a visit to the Aquarium. Enjoy shark-themed, pop-up programming every day, earn a prize by completing an interactive scavenger hunt and learn about these incredible creatures that are so often misunderstood. Shark Week activities are free with Aquarium admission or membership. Facebook.com/SCAquarium
Bring your chairs or blanket and your love of music for a new concert series at Johns Island County Park. Enjoy Motown music from The Legacy. Gates open at 6 p.m. with live music from 7-9:30 p.m. Food vendors will be available on-site. ccprc.com
Charleston County Parks hosts an Inclusive Swim Night at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark. People with special needs, their caregivers, and families are invited to an unforgettable evening at the waterpark from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission is $9 per person or free for children 2 and under and all Splash Pass holders. ccprc.com
Tuesday, July 13
The Charleston Riverdogs are home this week and taking on the Augusta GreenJackets nightly through Sunday. Before you go, be sure to sign up for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club—an annual program available for free to all kids of the Lowcountry ages 12 and under. Kids Club membership will give area youth special access and benefits at the RiverDogs games. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m. For tickets, Riverdogs.com
Wednesday, July 14
Join Charleston County Parks and Recreation at Palmetto Islands County Park for Counting on Nature from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Participants will learn directly from experienced naturalists about nature around them and how to use citizen science on their own to contribute to conservation and further their knowledge base. Admission is $9 and open to ages 9 and up. ccprc.com/calendar
Join Little Teacher MOMents at Tweedle Beedle in Summerville from 11 a.m. to noon for a Pretty Porcupine Craft Class. Porcupines aren't exactly huggable, but they are absolutely adorable! And what more fun than exploring this animal by going on a walk in the forest. This craft is not only cute, but it is a great color recognition activity with lots of fun color recognition games to play with family and friends. Facebook.com/TweedleBeedle
Mount Pleasant Town Centre hosts Surprise & Delight Day from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy a free yoga class with Reagan Sobel Yoga at The Oaks, free balloon animals with Carol's Balloon Art in front of Barnes & Noble, and free Italian ice from Holy City Homemade Italian Ice in front of lululemon. mtpleasanttownecentre.com
Get an in-depth look at our historic loom, then learn about how different weave structures create unique fabrics that are suitable for varying uses. Attendees will learn about warp and weft as they create a weaving project. Kid Tours meet every Wednesday during the months of June and July at 3:30 PM. This program includes a tour highlighting the weekly theme and an engaging craft project or educational activity. Free for members and free for non-members with admission to The Charleston Museum. CharlestonMuseum.org
Thursday, July 15
On the Third Thursday of each month, Historic Downtown Summerville transforms into a special marketplace featuring local entertainment, craft vendors and artisans, to complement the extended hours of our eclectic shops, boutiques and restaurants. facebook.com/SummervilleDream
Freshfields Village is back with its Starlight Cinema outdoor movies series. This week’s featured flick is The Croods: A New Age (PG). After surviving the end of the only world they knew, the Croods must find a new place to call home. They set off into uncharted waters, and soon enough, they come upon a haven that can provide for their needs. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnics to enjoy a free family-friendly movie under the stars. Showtime is at 8:30 p.m. freshfieldsvillage.com/event/spring-starlight-cinema
*Please note – While we make every effort to provide current links and event details, we always encourage you to confirm details with event organizers before making final plans.