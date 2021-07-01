Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of July 2-8

With the Fourth of July holiday, it’s shaping up to be a busy weekend in the Lowcountry. Check out our top picks for family-friendly festivals and fireworks in and around Charleston, plus a selection of week-day events you won’t want to miss:
Friday, July 2
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Wind down and cool off after a long summer day at Charleston Aqua Park’s Family Happy Hour from 4:30 to 6 p.m. For only $10, you get to jump on the aqua park and enjoy the beach area every Wednesday and Friday throughout the summer. Facebook.com/CharlestonAquaPark
Head to Caw Caw Interpretive Center for ‘Hidden Lives Inhabiting Our Homes’—a program that shines a light on some of the unintentional roommates that inhabit our spaces. From Silverfish to Spitting Spiders, we'll help you identify what's sharing our homes with us, and we'll dive into our relationships with these home cohabitators. ccprc.com/calendar
Saturday, July 3
The Summer Barn Jam at Carnes Crossroads continues on Saturday, July 3 with a performance by one of the region’s most popular dance bands, the East Coast Party Band, on the Village Green. The event takes place from 4 pm until 7 pm. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets - there will be plenty of space to spread out, relax and experience this casual and family-friendly local music event. Lawn games including bocce and cornhole will be set up for all to enjoy - bring the family and prepare to have fun! CarnesCrossroads.com/events
Spend Independence Day weekend at Middleton Place and learn more about our shared American history at the home of Arthur Middleton, a member of the Continental Congress and a signer of the Declaration of Independence. In addition to regular educational programs, special programs on the Declaration of Independence, life in the Continental Army, the history of the U.S. Flag, as well as refreshments, colonial games, and crafts will be offered throughout the day. All Independence Day programs are included in general admission and free for members. MiddletonPlace.org
Sunday, July 4
Salute from the Shore is holding its 12th annual tribute to the United States Armed Forces. This event transforms the entire South Carolina coast into a red, white, and blue sea of patriots who gather on the coastline to celebrate the national holiday! With a free military flyover that begins in North Myrtle Beach at 1 p.m. and ends outside of Bluffton, Salute is an opportunity for locals to unite in a grassroots celebration of the nation’s military service. The flyover will begin with two F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base, a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston, and a variety of vintage aircrafts and warbirds. The F-16s and C-17 will lead the way with the older planes flying behind at a slower pace. Follow along with Salute From the Shore on Facebook (@salutefromtheshore) and on Instagram (@july4salute) for updates and day-of information.
City of Charleston hosts their annual Fourth of July concert at The Joe featuring the Charleston Symphony, joined by special guests Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler of Ranky Tanky. The musical program will be followed by a fireworks display. RiverDogs concessions will be available for purchase. Gates open at 6 p.m. with music and fireworks from 8-10 p.m. Free, advance tickets must be reserved online. Facebook.com/CityCharleston
Patriots Point’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Blast will feature live music and at least 10 local food trucks landside of the aircraft carrier Yorktown from 6-10 p.m. Folding chairs and picnic blankets encouraged. Tours of the Yorktown offered beforehand, with the last ticket sold at 3:30 p.m. PatriotsPoint.org
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to Riverfront Park for North Charleston’s Fourth of July Celebration. DJ Natty Heavy will spin beats starting at 7 p.m., and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. There will be limited food, so guests can bring snacks. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is free. NorthCharleston.org
Town of Summerville is hosting Fireworks and Freedom Fest from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Gahagan Park. The family-friendly event will feature live music by 17 South Band, food, drinks from Carolina Ale House, a kids’ zone and fireworks. Attendees can bring lawn chairs, blankets, umbrellas, water, and lunch box-sized personal coolers. No large coolers, pets, personal fireworks or alcohol. Summervillesc.gov
The City of Goose Creek’s annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks display will take place at Goose Creek Municipal Center. Enjoy music, food vendors and kids’ activities from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Outside fireworks, sparklers and alcohol are prohibited. CityofGooseCreek.com
View Moncks Corner’s Independence Day fireworks show from the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex at 9 p.m. There’s plenty of space to spread out and watch the night sky. Bring blankets and lawn chairs, but no fireworks, alcohol or grills. MoncksCornerSC.gov
Wednesday, July 7
Join Charleston County Parks and Recreation at Palmetto Islands County Park for Counting on Nature from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Participants will learn directly from experienced naturalists about nature around them and how to use citizen science on their own to contribute to conservation and further their knowledge base. Admission is $9 and open to ages 9 and up. ccprc.com/calendar
See historic silver pieces from Charleston's finest artisans in our Loeblein Gallery of Charleston Silver, and learn why this extraordinary profession prospered in the Holy City. Kid Tours meet every Wednesday during the months of June and July at 3:30 PM. This program includes a tour highlighting the weekly theme and an engaging craft project or educational activity. Free for members and free for non-members with admission to The Charleston Museum. CharlestonMuseum.org
Thursday, July 8
Join a master naturalist instructor for Nature Ramble at Johns Island County Park. See the natural wonders of your parks in a new light. Discover plants and animals while learning about their connections to the world around them and how that connectivity may circle back to you! ccprc.com/calendar
Freshfields Village is back with its Starlight Cinema outdoor movies series. This week’s featured flick is Dolittle (PG). Robert Downey Jr. electrifies one of literature’s most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnics to enjoy a free family-friendly movie under the stars. Showtime is at 8:30 p.m. FreshfieldsVillage.com/event/spring-starlight-cinema
