Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of April 8-14

Spring Break may be coming to an end, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had! Check out our picks for upcoming events around the Lowcountry that are sure to be fun for the whole family:
Thursday, April 8
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Lily Grace Farms will be hosting a limited number of open farm visits during Spring Break. Each visit will be 1 hour long and limited to 20 people. Each visit includes access to the petting zoo animals, all play areas, and the bounce house! Lily Grace Farms is conveniently located at 145 Ponderosa Road in Summerville 29483. Facebook.com/LilyGraceFarms
Friday, April 9
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Saturday, April 10
Enjoy a day full of fun activities at Spring Break Bash hosted by Charleston County Parks and Recreation. This event will take place at three locations—St. James Santee Elementary School, St. John’s High School and West County Aquartic Center starting at 10 a.m. Activities include games, music and prizes. Spring Break Bash is free to the public. Pre-registration is not required. ccprc.com/calendar
Test your mettle at James Island County Park’s High Ropes Experience! Courageous souls can walk on air, swing from the rafters, fly high - pretty much everything your parents ever told you NOT to do! Enjoy pulse-racing fun, complete with safety gear and expert course staff. What a terrific opportunity for young (and young-at-heart) daredevils to sample a grand new adventure! Ages 10 and up.ccprc.com/calendar
Join Dorchester Paws at Public Works Art Center from noon to 1:30 p.m. for a Puppy Painting & Adoption Party! See how our little artist with four paws make a masterpiece of their own. The local animal shelter will have puppies available for adoption and for a donation you can take home a one of a kind puppy creation.Facebook.com/PublicWorksArtCenter
Freshfields Village is back with their Starlight Cinema outdoor movies series. This week’s featured flick is Disney and Pixar’s Onward (PG)—a tale of two teenage elf brothers who stumble upon a spell that can bring their father back to life. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnics to enjoy the family-friendly movie under the stars. Showtime is at 8 p.m.freshfieldsvillage.com/event/spring-starlight-cinema
Sunday, April 11
Start your day with an Early Morning Birdwalk at Woodlands Nature Reserve from 8-10 a.m. Enjoy a morning walk in this beautiful 6,000 acre private nature reserve. Pine forests, lakes, freshwater marshes, meadows and more hold a variety of birds and wildlife. Your guide will be there to meet you and interpret not only the bird life, but also the natural setting. Facebook.com/WoodlandsNatureReserve
Wednesday, April 13
Every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., Main Street Reads hosts Stories on the Square at Hutchinson Square in historic downtown Summerville. This outdoor storytime adventure is free for kids of all ages and will feature a reading by Colleen Rackleff. Storytime at Main Street Reads is held outside to ensure proper social distancing. There are chairs for younger listeners, hoola-hoops for distancing and plenty of juice boxes and fruit snacks to munch while they listen. Facebook.com/MainStreetReads
It’s Autism Awareness Night at the South Carolina Stingrays as they take on the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum. Presented by DASH Auction, this night will raise funds for Autism Speaks with a Stingrays specialty jersey and mystery puck raffle during the game. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. StingraysHockey.com
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.