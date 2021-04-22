Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of April 22-28

From toddlers to teens, there are so many great family-friendly events happening around the Lowcountry this week! Here are some of the ones we’re most excited about:
Thursday, April 22
Celebrate Earth Day with Charleston County Public Library by making your own seed paper. The fun starts at noon on the CCPL Facebook page. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Fer Caggiano’s Like a Girl: Dare to Dream Art Exhibit, Inspiring and Empowering the Future of Womanhood features forty oil paintings of local, diverse, strong, inspiring women. Visit City Gallery at Waterfront Park Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m. for opportunities to meet the artist and watch her paint. Charleston-sc.gov/CityGallery
Friday, April 23
At Wee Wild Ones, young children will channel their inner explorers while enjoying nature through hands-on activities, games, music, and art. Bring your little sprout to the park and learn about springtime plants. We will have fun figuring out why plants are an important part of our world. The Wee Wild Ones (Polliwogs) is a series for children ages 18 months to 3 years that meets from 10-11 a.m. The Froglets group for ages 4-6 will meet from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per child. ccprc.com/calendar
Little Feathers take flight and learn to soar in this unique yoga and meditation series designed specifically for children. Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center is partnering with certified kids yoga instructor, Lauren Daniel, to offer weekly kids yoga classes and playtime. Each 4-week session will include a 30-45 minute structured yoga experience and unlimited playtime in the indoor playground on each day of the scheduled class. Facebook.com/BizzyBeePlay
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Saturday, April 24
Geodes, or mineral-filled spherical rocks, are loved by many, but how do they form? At Earth Explorers: Geology of Geodes, participants will learn about the unique geologic conditions needed to make these sparkling treasures. Participants will also have the opportunity to crack open their own geode! This program is for ages 7-12 and takes place at Caw Caw Interpretive Center from 10-11:30 a.m. ccprc.com/calendar
It’s Nickelodeon Night at the South Carolina Stingrays as they take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays will wear Rugrats-themed jerseys. All specialty jerseys will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds benefitting the Dorchester Paws animal shelter! Puck drops at 6:05 p.m. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. StingraysHockey.com
Sunday, April 25
The 33rd Annual Blessing of the Fleet & Seafood Festival takes place from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park. Enjoy a boat parade and ceremonial blessing of the shrimp/fishing fleet, savory seafood samplings sold by some of Mount Pleasant’s best restaurants, live music, a craft show, Mount Pleasant Artists Guild art exhibition, Shag and shrimp-eating contests, and family-friendly activities. Admission and activities are free. Facebook.com/tompsc
Charleston Symphony Orchestra presents Brass in the Woods—a relaxed outdoor concert for all ages. Enjoy the bold sounds of the Charleston Symphony Brass Quintet on the grass with a forest backdrop. Bring your picnic baskets, coolers, blankets, and chairs, and spend an afternoon with us. Tickets are $20/adult and $5/children (ages 5-18). Gates open at 3 p.m., concert starts at 4 p.m. WoodlandsNatureReserve.com/Brass
Monday, April 26
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Wednesday, April 28
The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department proudly presents the 2021 North Charleston Arts Fest. This annual event highlights regional and local artists and performers in the areas of dance, theatre, music, literature, and visual art. From April 28-May 2, enjoy concerts, theatre presentations, dance performances, virtual programs, workshops and demonstrations, exhibitions, and more. View the schedule at NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.