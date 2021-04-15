Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of April 15-21

From outdoor adventures and yoga classes for kids to cookie decorating and STEAM experiments, there’s truly something for everyone this week! Check out our picks for upcoming events around the Lowcountry that you don’t want to miss:
Thursday, April 15
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
On the Third Thursday of each month, Historic Downtown Summerville transforms into a special marketplace featuring local entertainment, craft vendors and artisans, to complement the extended hours of our eclectic shops, boutiques and restaurants. facebook.com/SummervilleDream
Friday, April 16
Little Feathers take flight and learn to soar in this unique yoga and meditation series designed specifically for children. Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center is partnering with certified kids yoga instructor, Lauren Daniel, to offer weekly kids yoga classes and playtime. Each 4-week session will include a 30-45 minute structured yoga experience and unlimited playtime in the indoor playground on each day of the scheduled class. Facebook.com/BizzyBeePlay
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Join the Summerville Parks & Recreation Department for the return of FREE Movies in the Park ft. Frozen 2(PG). This family-friendly event is perfect for everyone so grab your blankets and chair and enjoy a fun family-friendly evening! The movie will start a little after sundown around 8 p.m. Facebook.com/SummervilleParksandRec
It’s First Responders Night at the South Carolina Stingrays as they take on the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum. During the first intermission, they’ll present the Spirit of Courage Award to first responders in our community who have gone above and beyond during the past year! Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. StingraysHockey.com
Saturday, April 17
Join Sweet Spot Studio for a day of cookie decorating classes, shopping & treats, a free cooking decorating station, and sweet fun at Mt. Pleasant's Waterfront Park. Three beginner-level cooking classes (no experience required) will be offered for ages 11 and up-- sushi themed (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), ice cream themed (1-2:30 p.m.), and baking fun themed (3-5 p.m.) There will also be a free cookie decorating station for ages 4 and up. For more information, visit Facebook.com/SweetSpotStudioCLT
Test your mettle at James Island County Park’s High Ropes Experience! Courageous souls can walk on air, swing from the rafters, fly high - pretty much everything your parents ever told you NOT to do! Enjoy pulse-racing fun, complete with safety gear and expert course staff. What a terrific opportunity for young (and young-at-heart) daredevils to sample a grand new adventure! Ages 10 and up.ccprc.com/calendar
Freshfields Village is back with their Starlight Cinema outdoor movies series. This week’s featured flick is Trolls World Tour (PG)—a tale of two teenage elf brothers who stumble upon a spell that can bring their father back to life. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnics to enjoy the family-friendly movie under the stars. Showtime is at 8 p.m.freshfieldsvillage.com/event/spring-starlight-cinema
Sunday, April 18
Start your day with an Early Morning Birdwalk at Woodlands Nature Reserve from 8-10 a.m. Enjoy a morning walk in this beautiful 6,000 acre private nature reserve. Pine forests, lakes, freshwater marshes, meadows and more hold a variety of birds and wildlife. Your guide will be there to meet you and interpret not only the bird life, but also the natural setting. Facebook.com/WoodlandsNatureReserve
Tuesday, April 20
Do April showers bring May flowers? Explore the water cycle and the life cycle of plants with fun flower crafts and experiments at the Dill Sanctuary. Learn how April precipitation starts the renewal process and growth of plants. Full STEAM Ahead is a hands-on workshop series featuring the components of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. This program is for children ages 6 and up. Registration is $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Wednesday, April 21
Head over to the Charleston County Library Facebook page at 3 p.m. for Cooking with Kids: Poetry Month Edition. Join Elliot and Devon for rhymes and recipes that celebrate National Poetry Month! Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.