Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of April 1-7

Hop to it! From egg hunts and Easter bunnies to outdoor adventures, there’s a lot of fun to be had around the Lowcountry. Check out our picks for upcoming family-friendly events you don’t want to miss:
Thursday, April 1
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. Facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Friday, April 2
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Fun for you. Fun for them. Take advantage of Parents Night Out hosted by Outslide In inside Citadel Mall. Tickets include pizza, drinks, face painting, glow party and endless fun throughout the entire playground from 6-9 p.m.! Limited spots available. Advanced ticket purchase highly recommended. $35/first child and $30/each additional child. Parents Night Out is ideal for kids ages 4-12 years old. Children must be potty trained. Facebook.com/OutSlideIn
In celebration of Easter Weekend, the Terrace Theater brings Hop back to its' theaters April 2-5. E.B., the Easter Bunny's teenage son, heads to Hollywood, determined to become a drummer in a rock 'n' roll band. In LA, he's taken in by Fred after the out-of-work slacker hits E.B. with his car. Various showtimes throughout the weekend. For tickets, visit TerraceTheater.com
Bizzy Bee Indoor Play Center is hosting Easter Egg Hunt and Play session from 6:30-8 p.m. Bring an Easter basket to collect eggs and socks for everyone coming in the door. Admission is $15. Facebook.com/BizzyBeePlay
Saturday, April 3
A twist on the classic egg hunt, Charleston Outdoor Adventures hosts their Annual Shark Tooth Easter Egg Hunt! This year to keep things safe and socially distant, there will be two separate time slots for the Easter Egg Hunt—10-11 a.m. and noon-1 p.m. Before each round, a crew will set out to hide eggs filled with shark teeth and fossil specimens. Kids will be able to keep all findings at the end. This event is limited to kids 12 years and under and will cost $35 per participant. Baskets will not be provided, so remember to bring your own. Facebook.com/CharlestonOutdoorAdventures
Join ProFIT Family Wellness for an Easter Family Workout at 9 a.m. in Gahagan Park. Enjoy a fun, socially-distanced family circuit workout while taking time to learn and remember the story of Easter! This event is for families of all ages! Masks are required to attend. Bring an Easter basket to collect eggs and treats! Facebook.com/ProFitFamilyWellness
Knightsville General Store hosts their Spring Fling Arts & Crafts event starting at 11 a.m. Take your photo with the Easter Bunny and then spend some time at the petting zoo from noon to 4 p.m. Plus enjoy games and other activities for kids of all ages. A selection of local vendors will be on-site for some outdoor shopping. Tickets are $2 for the petting zoo and $1 for each game. Facebook.com/KnightsvilleGeneral
The Firefly Food Truck Rodeo is this Saturday from noon-5 p.m. Open to the public and free to attend, this outdoor event will feature 20 local food trucks from savory to sweet and every cuisine in between at the new Firefly Distillery in Park Circle, 4201 Spruill Avenue. Spread out at the picnic tables on the Front Porch or bring your own chairs, pop-up tables, blankets, and lawn games to enjoy the event on The Field. Facebook.com/FireflyDistillery
Bring your pup to the 2nd Annual Park Circle Doggie Easter Egg Hunt! From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., join your dog for an Easter Egg Hunt with a delicious Nutrisource Soft & Tender® treat for them and something for you! Every egg contains a treat or prize for you and your dog (donated by your local businesses) including gift certificates, prizes, and more! All dogs must be leashed with up-to-date rabies tag or certification. bit.ly/3r3Fb7t
Celebrate this wondrous season of renewal and joy with a special High Tea at Time Well Spent Tea Room in Summerville. Tea and refreshments will be served at 3 p.m. inside or outside, weather permitting. Call us for reservations (843) 875-2408. Tickets are $32/adult and $15/child. timewellspenttea.com/specialevents
Join Charleston County Parks and Recreation at Wannamaker Park for Counting on Nature from 3-5 p.m. Participants will learn directly from experienced naturalists about nature around them and how to use citizen science on their own to contribute to conservation and further their knowledge base. Admission is $9 and open to ages 9 and up. ccprc.com/calendar
Celebrate the arrival of spring with a special 3-week Starlight Cinema Series at Freshfields Village! The outdoor movie series will be held the following Saturdays at 8:00 pm: April 3, April 10 and April 17. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnics to enjoy the family-friendly movie under the stars beginning at 6:00 pm. This season’s schedule includes Hop, Onward, and Trolls World Tour. freshfieldsvillage.com/event/spring-starlight-cinema
Sunday, April 4
From noon to 5 p.m., Flight Adventure Park is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt. Purchase an open jump ticket and look for eggs that will be hidden all over the park. Find at least 25 of them and get a prize! Prizes range from free swag to a $100 gift card. Facebook.com/FlightCharleston
The South Carolina Stingrays take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drops at 3:05 p.m. Tickets start at $21 each plus $10 for parking. Visit NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com for event details and COVID-19 guidelines for guests.
Monday, April 5
Lily Grace Farms will be hosting a limited number of open farm visits during Spring Break. Each visit will be 1 hour long and limited to 20 people. Each visit includes access to the petting zoo animals, all play areas, and the bounce house! Lily Grace Farms is conveniently located at 145 Ponderosa Road in Summerville 29483. Facebook.com/LilyGraceFarms
Wednesday, April 7
Every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m., Main Street Reads hosts Stories on the Square at Hutchinson Square in historic downtown Summerville. This outdoor storytime adventure is free for kids of all ages and will feature a reading by Colleen Rackleff. Storytime at Main Street Reads is held outside to ensure proper social distancing. There are chairs for younger listeners, hoola-hoops for distancing and plenty of juice boxes and fruit snacks to munch while they listen. Facebook.com/MainStreetReads
Trek through many distinct habitats during the Early Morning Bird Walks at Caw Caw Interpretive Center from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Along the way, view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies, and other organisms. Bird walks are open to participants of all ages, but a paid chaperone is required for participants ages 15 and under. Admission is $9 or free for Charleston County County Parks Gold Pass members. Caw Caw Interpretive Center is located at 5200 Savannah Highway in Ravenel. To register, visit ccprc.com.
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.