Enjoy the Sights, Sounds and Smells of Shem Creek Park

Smell that salty air! Smell the fish! But, wait, there’s more… Smell the aroma of fresh seafood as you stroll by some of Mount Pleasant’s most iconic restaurants. Where am I? Shem Creek Park, of course.
It isn’t just the smells that you’ll notice. It’s the sounds too. Seagulls flock around the shrimp boats, especially when you visit later in the afternoon after they have returned from a day at sea. You’ll hear boat horns, music from the nearby outdoor bars and you’ll hear people enjoying themselves, as they gaze out at the vibrant and scenic Shem Creek.
Shem Creek Park can be accessed from the free parking lot, with public bathrooms to boot, in the same entrance near Vickery’s Bar and Grill off Coleman Blvd. The 2,200-foot-long boardwalk begins just off Coleman Blvd. and ends near the mouth of the creek at Charleston Harbor. You can veer off the main boardwalk and stroll along the parked shrimp boats. Catch some of the crew cleaning the boats and getting ready for a day at sea.
Did someone say they like bird watching? Well, you may find yourself up close and personal with pelicans and great egrets as they take an opportunity to snatch a fish or two.
If it’s low tide, take your kids out for a nature adventure in the marsh, just off the beaten-boardwalk path.
You’ll notice the bustling industry along Shem Creek, including docked watercraft of all kinds and seafood, of course. The seafood industry hales from William Hale (no pun intended) way back in 1890, and still remains there today.
By the 1930s, shrimping and boat-building were Shem Creek’s major industries.
And, you can still visit Mount Pleasant Seafood, which originally opened in 1945. Skip to 2002 when the Town of Mount Pleasant formed the Shem Creek Management Committee to determine the vision and future of the area.
It wasn’t until 2011 that the Shem Creek Park opened only a portion of what is there now. Luckily, today there is a safer way to cross Coleman to get to the other side of Shem Creek with the construction of the pedestrian bridge across Coleman Blvd. in 2019.
Some might say Shem Creek is the heart and soul of Mount Pleasant. It has always been a “working” creek, pumping money into the area with each long day of “shrimpin.’”
It might be where your children learn to paddle or where they dream to reel in the next big catch. When you are looking for a picturesque place that screams “Lowcountry” you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything more fitting than Shem Creek Park.