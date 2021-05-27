Education Spotlight - Making Stewards of Students: University School of the Lowcountry Uplifts Community Through Service Learning Initiative

It’s been a little more than a year since Charleston-area schools closed to curb the spread of coronavirus, but communities are still feeling the effects. With support from their families, students and staff from University School of the Lowcountry have spent each week since then providing resources and support to students in need from neighboring schools.
“Everyone benefits from vibrant neighborhood schools,” said Jason Kreutner, founder and head of the Mount Pleasant-based independent school. “Since our school’s inception, our priority has always been to help support neighborhood schools, not harm them.”
Last Spring, before schools closed, Kreutner reached out to friends at Pinehurst Elementary School, Midland Park Primary School, and South Santee Senior Center.
“We told them we would be there for their communities until the pandemic receded,” he said.
University School of the Lowcountry launched a weekly gathering of books, toys, games, food, cleaning supplies, clothes, and other needed items, that they then distribute every Friday or Saturday to communities in North Charleston connected to these schools plus Stall High School and Ladson Elementary.
The initiative began by enlisting the help of USL families and teachers, many of whom served as donation drop sites in their neighborhoods. When USL resumed in-person instruction in August, students were able to take on a more hands-on role.
Having those pre-existing relationships and laying the groundwork before schools closed has allowed University School of the Lowcountry to distribute over 5,000 books and roughly 20,800 pounds of food in the last year. Each week, they help to meet the needs of 80-90 families.
A Lowcountry native, Kreutner places a strong emphasis on the importance of citizenship and community.
“We believe that service should be part of the school day,” he said. “Serving others is not only gratifying but keeps you from drawing inwards and forgetting about others, something that is especially important during times like these.”
University School of the Lowcountry serves grades 3-12 in a co-educational and non-sectarian environment, and provides civic and community engagement opportunities throughout the year to students of all grade levels through its Learning Outside the Classroom program. Many local individuals, businesses and organizations that the school has partnered with over the years pitched in to help with this community initiative as well.
Only a small team of 8-9 people are needed to distribute donations each week, so USL rotates students so each has an opportunity to see the direct community impact of their efforts. But throughout the school week, there are ample ways for them to get involved in other areas.
From sorting and disinfecting donations to shopping for groceries and dividing bulk foods like rice, pasta and beans into pint and quart-sized servings, students oversee the continued ongoing effort.
Over time, as they have gotten to know the families and the communities they serve, students have adapted to meet more specific needs such as providing more bilingual books for Spanish-speaking families.
As the trauma and learning gaps resulting from the pandemic have started to emerge, USL plans to continue supporting their friends at neighborhood schools in any way they can.
“We’ve all had our moments of selfishness during the pandemic, but we challenged ourselves to make a sustainable effort to come out of this on the other side having done something selfless,” said Kreutner.
To learn more about University School of the Lowcountry, visit USLowcountry.org.