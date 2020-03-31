During coronavirus, Lowcountry Parent presents ways to have fun at home with your kids

Although we’re all supposed to be keeping our distance, it doesn’t mean we can’t build and maintain strong connections with our families and neighbors.

We’ve seen so many great ideas floating around on social media that we decided to put together a list of our favorite family-friendly ideas to foster community while still practicing social distancing.

Go on a Bear Hunt

Residents in neighborhoods throughout the Lowcountry are rallying together to re-create the popular children’s book "We’re Going on a Bear Hunt" by Michael Rose by placing teddy bears in their windows. Families can then “hunt” to see how many they can spot on their next walk, run or drive around the block.

Chalk Your Walk

Grab some chalk and decorate your driveway or sidewalk with colorful illustrations or inspirational messages. Encourage your neighbors to do the same to help brighten up your community and uplift spirits.

Easter Egg Window Art

Local easter egg hunts may be canceled, but that doesn’t mean your kids can’t still hunt eggs. Print and color a large easter egg or design one out of construction paper and other craft supplies. Display it in your front window then head out to see how many others you can find around your neighborhood.

Front Porch Project

Are you a photographer or know one in your community? Organize a front porch photo project to take pictures of families on their front porch, from a safe distance of course, as a way to document life during the coronavirus outbreak. You can search social media for ideas, but we’ve seen photos of families dressed in everything from their Sunday best to hilarious costumes.

In return for a free digital image, photographers in other areas have asked participating families to donate to a local nonprofit or purchase a gift card to a local business that can be used when restrictions are lifted.

Christmas in April

We know it hasn’t been long since you packed them away, but what better way to spread some cheer than by putting your Christmas lights back up. Americans throughout the country are displaying their lights a symbol of hope during this global pandemic. We’d love to see your photos or hear about other creative ways your community is staying connected. Send us a message or tag @LowcountryParent on Facebook or Instagram.