Cypress Gardens – A Short Drive from Charleston

It’s what I would imagine the Garden of Eden is like. It’s a place of pristine and abundant beauty, and it is just a short drive from Charleston – 25 miles to be exact. I’m talking about Cypress Gardens, and although I went on a near perfect weather day, I would imagine there is no “bad” time to visit this 170-acre nature preserve located at 3030 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner.
Cypress knees abound in the blackwater swamp surrounded by 3.5 miles of foot trails. Originally a rice plantation in 1750, later the property was purchased as a duck hunting reserve. It is said that 200 men built out the 3.5 miles of trails that now surround the swamp during the depression. It was open to the public in 1932.
The City of Charleston took over the property in the 1960’s. Unfortunately, Hurricane Hugo severely damaged Cypress Gardens in 1989 and it was closed for a year. Berkeley County then took over ownership of the gardens.
Another historic weather event damaged Cypress Gardens in 2015 during the massive flood in October of that year. The botanical preserve was closed until April 2019 due to funding to fix the millions of dollars-worth of damage.
Thousands visit the gardens each year to take in the beauty and to spot some iconic South Carolina wildlife. Along with the 3.5 miles of trails, visitors can rent a boat and paddle around the swamp or they can enjoy the aviary, which houses African grey parrots and a sulfur cockatoo; the butterfly house, which is an exhibit featuring butterflies, birds, koi, goldfish and turtles; and the Swamparium, where guests can get up close with native and exotic fish, reptiles and amphibians from swamp habitats both near and far.
You’ll see some pretty massive alligators in the fenced-off pond area – just hope you don’t see those same native reptiles hanging around the trails (signs are posted throughout to beware of local wildlife).
As you stroll the trails, you might recognize scenes from movies like The Patriot, Cold Mountain and The Notebook.
If you like hearing frogs chirp as you hike along a wooded path surrounded by wildflowers, swamp and cypress knees, or if you enjoy an occasional small foot-bridge over a freshwater stream, you’ll love your time spent at Cypress Gardens.
For more information, visit https://cypressgardens.berkeleycountysc.gov/ or call 843-553-0515.