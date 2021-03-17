Crafty Leprechauns: Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Or should we say, “top o’ the mornin’ to ya!”
Today is a perfect day to get creative with your little ones and we have a few ideas shared from craftymorning.com that we would like to pass along.
Cupcake Liner Four Leaf Clover
This craft is a great way to create a perfect four leaf clover without having to draw one. All you will need are cupcake liners or coffee filters, scissors and green paint, markers or food coloring.
- Flatten out the cupcake liner and then fold it in half.
- Fold it in half again!
- And again!
- Then cut a heart slit in the folded up paper. But don’t cut all the way to the bottom.
- Open up and color!
Paper Plate Shamrock Sun Catcher
All you need for this craft are paper plates and green tissue paper. Check your holiday wrap to see if you have any extra hanging around!
- Draw or trace a shamrock on the tissue paper and then trace that same shamrock onto the backside of the plate.
- Cut the middle of the plate’s shamrock inside the lines of the drawing (it needs to be smaller than the tissue-paper shamrock) and then glue the tissue-paper shamrock in place just along the edges.
- Poke a hole in the top, grab some string and hang your sun catcher in the window. Viola!
Shamrock Toilet Paper Roll Stamp
Create a four leaf clover stamp from a toilet paper roll! All you need is an old toilet paper roll, tape, green paint and a paint brush.
- Push the toilet paper roll into a heart shape and place a long piece of tape around the roll to hold the shape in place.
- Stamp the roll in some green paint and press down on the paper four times in the shape of a clover.
- Fill in the clover with green paint and add a stem.
Get your local “craft fix” with your child at one of these locations:
Located inside Northwoods Mall, Palmetto Clayground offers craft activities for people of all ages. Their artistic options include painting ceramics, painting a canvas, creating with clay or fusing glass. They offer classes for adults and kids, summer camps, parties and even off-site events.
Located inside Wine & Design in Summerville off South Main Street, Art Buzz Kids is a class or event that specializes in painting and creating crafts for your family to cherish for years to come. They can customize a theme or subject for the class or event. Art Buzz Kids is great for birthday parties or after school.
Offering art classes at several locations in Charleston, Wee Little Arts focuses on teaching art education to pre-K and elementary school-age children. They offer painting, drawing, mixed-media and 3D art classes.