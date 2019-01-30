(College sidebar)
Edie Cusack spent two decades as a special education teacher, most of it in Charleston and Berkeley County public schools. When she watched her students graduate, it was a bittersweet moment — because she knew how limited their opportunities were beyond high school.
“All of the sudden, there’s this person at home, and no one knows what to do,” she says. “The employment rate for people with intellectual disabilities is somewhere around 16 percent, the independent living rate is somewhere around the same. So we know that there’s a need for people with disabilities to be able to continue their education just like everybody else, and figure out how to live an independent life.”
Out of that concern was born the REACH program at College of Charleston, which provides students with intellectual or developmental disabilities a postsecondary education that includes socialization and independent living. Started from a grant in 2009, REACH is one of five such programs in the state — there are similar ones at Clemson, USC, Coastal Carolina and Winthrop — and among about 250 nationally.
Cusack, the program’s executive director, tried to mirror the traditional student experience as closely as possible. REACH students take regular classes, live in dorms, and have access to campus life activities. The program takes 10 to 12 students each year, and applicants must have an intellectual disability or function as if they do—students with traumatic brain injury or autism impairing their academic can also qualify.
“A lot of families struggle, because they hear ‘college’ and they don’t think their child would qualify,” Cusack says. “It’s hard for parents to wrap their brains around, this is really for their child.”
REACH students take two traditional courses and one support course — like personal finance or writing comprehension — each semester, in addition to an internship, tutoring and instruction on socialization and independent living. Because they’re limited in how much of the traditional coursework they can perform, they work toward a four-year certificate rather than a diploma.
The employment rate for REACH alumni is around 90 percent, Cusack says, and their independent living rate is around 75 percent. Those statistics can provide comfort to special needs parents who too often find themselves fighting the system, and may initially be hesitant to let their child go.
“We recognize what a leap of faith it is to meet us once or twice and just hand over this person you’ve been working so incredibly hard with for so long,” Cusack says. “And a lot of times, they’ve had to fight to get what they were promised they were getting. We’re promising them something, and they have to believe it will happen. We have great respect for parents who are willing to do that.”