College financial planning - How much can you afford?

No matter what phase your family is in for college planning, the thoughts of dorms, meal plans, books, and tuition bills start to move to the forefront of your mind. You are not alone if you are asking yourself, “How do I afford all of this?”. The financial considerations of college loans, scholarships, spending, and saving can be overwhelming, to say the least. This month for our college issue, we spoke with a financial planner and investment advisor, Jeremy Ellisor.
Q: How much should be saved for college? What are the best ways to save?
A: I believe in the 50% support target, which simply means to pay for half of your child’s college expenses. The other 50% can come from financial aid, scholarships, and, if necessary, student loans. To that end, Fidelity put out a rule of thumb a few years ago, which I think is a great baseline to use if you’re not working with a financial planner. It states that in order to provide 50% support toward the cost of a 4-year in-state public college, you should save $2,000 per year from birth through the year your child starts college. So, for example, if you have a 10-year-old, you should have saved and invested $20,000 ($2,000 times ten years saved).
The best way to save for a college goal is to set up a 529 plan based on your state of residence. If you live in South Carolina, then you should use the plan provided through Future Scholar. Set this up as early as possible and start automatic monthly deposits.
Q: How do you determine how much you can afford?
A: In my opinion, saving for college comes in the last phase of creating wealth, which means that you should have your own financial house in order before saving for college. In practice, that means you should already have built up your cash emergency fund and be regularly contributing adequately to your retirement fund before you start saving for college. However, in reality, most people don’t want to do this, so they push college funding ahead of other primary goals like building an emergency fund or retirement planning.
That makes the answer to this question genuinely family-specific. Each family is willing and able to save a certain amount now, to “cash flow” a certain amount while the child is in college, and even be willing to make varying levels of sacrifice in lifestyle to fund college costs. And of course, different families will have different numbers of children in college simultaneously. All of those things are huge factors in how much a family can afford to spend on college.
Answering this question for an individual specifically is one reason folks should meet with a financial planner. We have modeling tools to show you the short and long-term impacts of your decisions on all of the other areas of your economic life. For example, spending more than you can afford on college might require you to stay in the work-force a decade longer than you want to. It could also potentially be a factor in what your retirement lifestyle looks like, including whether you can afford to stay in the beautiful Lowcountry. Those are things that really matter to most people, so you want to get this one right. The bottom line is that we, as parents, want to give our children good things. But, in my opinion, there should be some healthy limits on what that is … both for their sake and our own.
Q: How do you maximize college aid while minimizing college debt?
A: It would be best to have open conversations with your child about college costs very early in the process. Once your child enters high school, you should be communicating with them about the anticipated expense and the importance of applying for scholarships, etc. Seeking out school counselors and even college counselors can provide a wealth (pun intended!) of information to students who are looking to maximize college aid.
I believe that the student needs to have significant ownership in their college education, which is another reason I advise families to only assist up to 50% of costs. Though they are still our children, by the time they attend college, they are young adults. They should have some “skin in the game” when it comes to their education. But these young adults really need their parents to help them understand that any amount of debt they take on for college impacts what their post-college lifestyle will look like … when they will be able to buy a house and how much home they will be able to afford, whether they will be able to take fun vacations or buy a car. Depending on how much debt they’ve acquired, it can even impact when they can afford to have children. There’s so much that these college decisions impact; our children need us to help them understand precisely what they are, and then families can begin to make these important decisions together.
Q: How is having a student in college going to affect our family financially?
A: If you have planned correctly, I would say that there should be little impact on your family finances while your child is in college. However, many people don’t plan ahead and try to use current cash flow to provide college assistance. For those who attempt the latter, suddenly saving $10,000 to $20,000 a year is extremely difficult and puts a great deal of pressure on the family finances, which can overflow to impact family relationships. That’s why it is so important to plan ahead. Start as early as you can to make it as painless as possible for the entire family.
Q: How can we prepare our college-aged children to maintain their financial health?
This is such an important question to consider. My answer is simple. Do what is necessary to have your college student accountable for their finances. As I said a moment ago, they are our children, but they are also young adults. Encourage them to work and to contribute — at some level — to the cost and support of their college experience. With each passing year, we should be handing over a little more ownership and responsibility to our children. Suppose a person’s first experience with job responsibility and money management comes right after college graduation. In that case, it will probably be a painful and challenging experience that could have a significant long-term impact. But if parents can guide them in handling money through college, gradually transferring that financial ownership along the way, our children will likely be much more successful in the long run.
This is a hot topic for families. Another source that you might check out is Jeremy’s blog post on The True Cost of College here: https://www.convergentfg.com/post/the-true-cost-of-college.
It’s very eye-opening.