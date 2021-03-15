Childcare savings: Care Swap creates a village

They say it takes a village to care for a child. But what if you don’t have a village?
Maybe you need every Tuesday and Thursday to run errands and get some work done. You probably don’t want to commit to the cost of daycare or hire a nanny for that short amount of time. Since you happen to have Mondays and Wednesdays totally free, maybe it just makes sense to power through your obligations on the couple of days you could really use some help.
Enter in Care Swap.
Started by a former nanny who understands the high price of childcare, Megan Evans with Care Swap knew that creating a village was something that moms would be interested in.
Care Swap is a program that matches families with other families to, well, swap care. In other words, as a parent, you would pick a day or two that you could relieve childcare duties for a fellow parent, and they would, in turn, do the same for you. The idea is that it just has to be an even trade.
Families can register for Care Swap at mycareswap.com. There is a one time fee of $19.95 for a background check and then a monthly fee of $5 or yearly at $20 to continue with the service.
Once background checks are approved, families can start swapping! The website will show other parents nearby who are registered with the service. They can connect to them on their own to set up times, etc.
Megan said that this service has been desirable to parents for a number of reasons.
1 – Money savings – You won’t have to commit to a daycare contract or a nanny, which means money savings for you. The small fees to register with the website is all you will pay. Once you link up with a family, the care is “even Steven,” meaning that the “pay” will just be in swapping care equally. You’ll watch the kids one or two days a week for a number of hours, and the other family will watch your kids the exact same amount of time. This can be as short or as long as you all agree to. “Parents should come up with a contract the same way they would for a nanny,” Megan said.
2 – You can spend more time with your kids. Now that you have some time freed up during the week, the time that you will spend with your kids will be more quality time. And, they’ll make a friend or two in the process.
“This definitely works best for parents that can spare at least one day a week to swap care and host up to one or two children in addition to their own. This means moms and dads working remotely, stay-at-home parents looking for some free time, or parents with a schedule that leaves an open weekday to swap. It's also great for families who are new to an area, and haven't built up trust with other parents yet. The required background check provides that extra peace of mind,” Megan explained.
3 – Parents and caregivers can use the “Find a Swap” tool so they only get results for families in their area. This gives them the flexibility to drop off their little ones close by, instead of driving long distances to a daycare.
“Parents do not have to have a full daycare center in their home either. It's like a playdate once, twice or three times a week, depending on the need. Just be sure to put the needs in a swap group's description. A swap doesn't have to be huge, and we even suggest keeping it down to three to four children depending on the family size so it stays manageable,” she concluded.