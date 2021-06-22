Charleston waterparks: Know before you go

The Lowcountry heat can be downright brutal in the summer. But fortunately, there are plenty of ways to stay cool—from beaches and lakes to pools and waterparks. Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission provides gallons of fun for all ages at three waterparks—Whirlin’ Waters Adventure within North Charleston Wannamaker County Park, Splash Zone within James Island County Park and Splash Island within Palmetto Islands County Park.
We asked Jamie Henderson, Splash Zone Operations Manager, to share some dos and don’ts along with other helpful info that families should know before they visit the parks this summer.
1. Are certain Charleston County waterparks better for different age groups?
Splash Island is good for smaller kids, Splash Zone is ideal for 4-12-year-olds and Whirlin’ Waters is great for older kids and adults.
2. What is the minimum age for guests without adult supervision?
Guests must be accompanied by an adult if under the age of 12.
3. What items should a family bring to the waterpark?
Towels, sunscreen, sunglasses, but all are available for purchase if someone forgets anything.
4. Do Charleston County waterparks have a dress code?
Appropriate swimwear is required in order to participate in the aquatic attractions, and children under 3 must wear swim pants. Swimwear with hard plastic or metal embellishments is damaging to slides and not allowed. All clothing is subject to management review and discretion.
5. Are personal life jackets, tubes, noodles, or floats allowed?
Personal life jackets and child floats with a built-in seat are allowed, noodles and other floats are not allowed.
6. Are there any COVID-19 protocols or guidelines families should be aware of?
All three waterparks will begin operations at a limited capacity. Staff will encourage social distancing at the parks, and various sanitization protocols will be in place. Guests are asked to wear masks when indoors or while interacting with staff.
7. What if someone gets hurt or becomes ill? Is there a first-aid station within each waterpark?
Not only are the lifeguards first-aid certified, but the lifeguard supervisors and full-time managers are also emergency medical response (EMR) certified. Additionally, we have some certified emergency medical technicians (EMTs) on staff as well.
8. What qualifies as unruly behavior and what should guests do if they see someone else engaging in such behavior?
Guests using profanity or abusive language, symbols, or gestures may be ejected from the park without a refund.
9. Can guests leave and re-enter the park without a charge?
Guests may leave the waterpark and re-enter the same day with their wristband, which they will receive upon exiting the first time.
10. What if the park has to close due to inclement weather?
In the event the waterpark closes due to severe weather, patrons will be allowed a one-time redemption to re-enter the waterpark on a future date with a dated receipt. This offer is valid for the current season only. No refunds will be given.
11. Do you have any other tips for families visiting Charleston County waterparks this summer?
The 2021 park operations schedule is as follows:
Splash Zone: Weekends only May 15 (plus Memorial Day) through June 4, daily June 5- Aug. 13 and weekends only Aug. 14 – Sept. 6; Splash Island and Whirlin’ Waters: Weekends only May 15 (plus Memorial Day) through June 18;, daily June 19 – Aug. 13 and weekends only Aug. 14 – Sept. 6.
For the latest updates and more information, visit ccprc.com/Waterparks and follow Charleston County Parks at Facebook.com/CharlestonCountyParks.