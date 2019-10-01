October is Fire Prevention Month, so we'd thought we'd take a quick refresher course on how to protect our families in the event of a fire emergency.

After all, 2,600 people and 16 on-duty firefighters die in structure fires annually, according to a 2015 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

We spoke with Michael A. Julazadeh, chief fire marshal for the Charleston Fire Department.

Q: How can families plan their escape in the event of an emergency?

A: It can be hard to find the time to sit down with everyone to discuss a family-escape plan, but it really needs to be a priority. If you haven’t completed a home escape plan, then Fire Prevention Week is a perfect time to meet with your family. Take the time to walk through the home and identify at least two exits from each bedroom or area of the house and identify limitations or obstacles with an exit — such as second story bedroom windows that may require a home escape ladder in order to safely exit. Develop a sketch of the floor plan and identify each of the exits, smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and home escape ladders. Make sure everyone in the home is familiar with the sound of the smoke alarm and make sure that it can be heard throughout the home. Establish a family meeting place and then practice — conduct a drill and look for any needed changes.

Q: What are the most common causes of fires in the home?

A: Each year we continue to see several common causes of fire throughout homes in the country. These include fires related to improperly discarded smoking materials, unattended cooking and electrical issues.

Q: What's the first thing you should do as a parent if there is a fire in your home?

A: The home escape plan preparation and practice is crucial in establishing a plan before the fire occurs. Parents should already have a game plan established with the primary goal of getting everyone out of the house and then notifying 911.

Q: Where are the most common places that fires occur?

A: The most common fire locations in the home are usually the kitchen and the bedroom.

Q: How often should you test your home fire alarms?

(Note: This is a good opportunity to draw a distinction between smoke alarms and smoke detectors. Smoke alarms detect smoke and generate an alarm. Smoke detectors only detect smoke and then initiate a signal to alarm the device — the type of system you would find in a commercial setting. Generally, smoke detectors are installed in homes.)

A: Smoke alarms should be tested monthly to verify operation. Batteries in traditional smoke detectors should be changed annually or when the low battery alarm sounds. Newer devices utilize lithium-ion batteries that may last for up to 10 years. While testing the alarms, check the manufacturers' dates. Alarms more than 10 years old should be replaced.

Q: What is the most common cause of death in a house fire?

A: The inhalation of smoke, carbon monoxide and other gases are the primary factors in fatal house fires. This makes the installation and maintenance of smoke alarms even more critical as they will alert you to a fire, especially while sleeping, and greatly improve your ability to escape.

Q: What are the easiest ways to prevent a fire outside?

A: Discarded smoking materials and recreational fires often lead to uncontrolled outside fires. Always use caution when discarding smoking material, take the time to fully extinguish the material and dispose of it in a noncombustible container. Recreational fires should only be conducted if allowed in your area and when we do not have any burn restrictions in place due to weather conditions. Recreational fire areas should be clear of debris, located away from structures and combustible material, constantly attended and you should always have a means to extinguish the fire.

Q: Who should you call in the event of a fire in your home?

A: Always call 911 as soon as possible. We encourage you to call 911 even if you had a fire that you believe has been extinguished. Residents have had kitchen fires in the past that they thought were extinguished but the fire traveled into the wall or cabinets and resulted in more significant event.

Q: Any other advice on fire prevention?

A: As parents, develop a home-escape plan, take time to identify potential hazards in the home, eliminate concerns when possible or incorporate appropriate actions in the emergency plan.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless gas that is produced by fuel-burning appliances. This would include any cooking appliance, heaters, water heaters, generators and vehicles that utilize natural gas, propane and similar fuels. Anyone with fuel-burning appliances or an attached garage needs to install carbon monoxide alarms. We recommend at least one per level, with alarm located near the sleeping area. LCP