"All rise!" for the 2019 Mock Trial State Champions, Buist Academy for Advanced Studies!

This middle school team, consisting mostly of eighth-graders, won the title, a first time for them, at the state competition on Dec. 6-7, 2019 in Columbia. There were 12 teams that advanced to the state competition out of the 41 middle school teams that competed.

Chris Garner, one of the team’s teacher coaches, says that it all began back in 2012, and was and has always been, completely driven by the students themselves.

“I had a group of eighth-grade students that wanted to do some kind of debating or give speeches,” he explains. “My son had competed in mock trial about 10 years earlier on his team at Marrington Middle School of the Arts in Berkeley County. So, I suggested it to the kids and they were all about it.”

Since then, the team has won three regional championships and six consecutive state tournament appearances. In 2018, they finished as runner-ups in the state competition, which fueled their fire to win the title in 2019.

“They really wanted it,” Garner says. “They had their eyes on the prize for sure.”

The team try-outs take place every August, just as the school year begins. The students have to perform an opening or closing statement as an attorney or perform as a witness. A team is made up of eight attorneys, six witnesses, one timekeeper and a bailiff. There are also alternates on the team who step in when a student cannot perform for one reason or another.

“A team can have as few as two attorneys on their team. We had seven attorneys,” he says.

In a competition, their roles are scored by a team of judges who rate them on different elements of the trial like their opening and closing statements and cross examinations. The witnesses are also scored.

The teams are given a case in advance of the competition that they have to study and prepare for and when the competition comes. They will either be on the plaintiff or defense side.

Between Garner and former paralegal Liz Good, who both serve as the teacher coaches, there are 16 students on the team. Beth Bailey serves as the team’s attorney coach. Thumond, Kirchner, and Timbes, P.A. have been Buist’s community partner since the team’s inception in 2012.

The South Carolina Bar Law Related Education Division sponsors the program and provides the support the schools need in order to succeed. They also organize and host the competitions. They train teachers on the mock trial program and provide ample resources for the teacher and attorney coaches. The multiple mock trial trainings are held to help coaches prepare for the mock trial competitions. In addition, a fictional case is written for middle school mock trial and high school mock trial each year. Once schools register for the competitions, the SC Bar is actively recruiting attorney coaches to assist schools as well as recruiting volunteer attorneys to serve as judges for the five regional competitions and state competitions held in the fall and spring.

The SC Bar reports that in the 2019/2020 program, five middle schools and five high schools from Charleston County participated in the SC Bar’s Mock Trial program.

The Buist team met every Sunday for a couple of hours in the fall, and sometimes the students would stay after school for one-on-one help from the coaches. The attorney coach, Bailey, met with the students on their lunch breaks once or twice a week to go over pictures and evidence.

“This is just like a real trial,” Bailey explains. “We go over exhibits, we make objections and we learn about how a complaint starts and can end by becoming a law. They learn to respect the judge and counsel. I have met many lawyers who said they wanted to go to law school because of programs like these.”

Bailey loves being involved in the program because she loves the practice of law and she believes it is important to know how the process works no matter what profession the students decide to pursue.

Her daughter, Betsy Bailey, is an eighth-grader on the team.

“When I started in the sixth grade, I was too shy to go to trial,” Betsy admits. “But this year, I performed the opening statement. It has made me come out of my shell and think on my feet. I have become more outgoing and I have bonded with many of my teammates on a personal level.”

Ava Smoak, also an eighth-grader on the team, says that she has really learned to question everything and that she has noticed that the skill has benefited her in every aspect of school, whether it be history or math.

“The skills we have learned from mock trial are so beneficial in all my subjects at school,” explains Smoak, who now wants to be lawyer.

Her mother, Amber Aument, sees her daughter’s involvement in mock trial shaping her future in a number of ways: “First, public speaking is a life skill and the earlier you find comfort in it, the easier it is. However, the most notable quality that is unique to mock trial is the importance of civility in their performances. The chance to challenge another’s viewpoint in a clear and tactful way is invaluable.”

Lukey Sutherland, also in the eighth grade, says that his experience on the team is invaluable.

“I would recommend mock trial to anyone who likes working with a team and law. Besides the skills you gain that help you for life, it’s fun,” he says. “Some of the skills you will develop include problem solving, team building, public speaking, confidence, poise and many more.”

Eliza Sutherland, his mother, expresses pride in seeing her son discover himself through mock trial.

“I was so impressed with Lukey's poise while under pressure, his public speaking skills, dedication to team and self-motivation,” Sutherland says. “There truly is no greater gift than seeing your child evolve, pursue and succeed in something they are passionate about.”

“One of the most rewarding aspects for me is to see students growing up in the program,” says Cynthia Cothran, the law-related education director with the SC Bar. “I have watched middle school students later participate in high school mock trial, go to college, enroll in law school and then become South Carolina attorneys. The mock trial program is an incredible pipeline to introduce young people to the legal profession as well providing them tools to be tomorrow’s leaders.”

Since the Buist team consisted of mostly eighth-graders, they will be starting fresh with almost a whole new team in the fall of 2020. For more information on Buist Academy for Advanced Studies, visit www.ccsdschools.com/buist.

This court is adjourned!