Charleston parents ask: Should I hold my child back?

In academic parlance, it’s known as “retention.” Borrowing a term from sports, some refer to it as “redshirting.” But by any name, the concept is the same —holding a child back a year in school.

It’s a concept that can be broached by either parents or teachers, typically in kindergarten or very early in grade school, and for reasons beyond academics — such as emotional immaturity, social struggles, or even concerns about a child’s stature. It can involve starting kids in kindergarten a year later than normal, in the hopes of enhancing academic success. Some parents may even consider it as a means of helping their child to be better in sports.

While hard data on the retention trend is scarce, a 2015 University of Missouri study showed a pronounced uptick in the practice among kindergartners born in September, around the grade cutoff date for most schools. It also seems to be more popular among parents of boys, and among the children of college-educated parents. Otherwise, evidence is primarily anecdotal, although educators like Roseann Jordan at Mason Preparatory School have seen an increase in how often the topic comes up.

“Having a conversation over holding children back, it has increased from what I’ve seen over the past 10 years. I’ve seen it be a negative thing, because maybe parents think they’ll be a stronger athlete in the years to come. I think that’s way too early for children and parents to make that call,” said Jordan, assistant head of school at Mason Prep.

“But when we’re seeing 4-year-olds and 5-year-olds who are not keeping up with their peers socially or emotionally, or are having academic struggles that are hard for them, or they’re coming to school and they’re just not happy, then it’s time to have a conversation with parents about what we’re observing and what’s best for that child going forward.”

Teacher to parent

Many stories about retention involve a parental decision to hold a child back, either because they hope to give their student an academic advantage, or they’d rather them be among the older students in their class. But in reality, the prospect of retention is more often brought up by the teacher, who observes the child potentially falling behind classmates in social or learning skills.

“We actually have those conversations here probably a couple of times a year with some of our kindergarten parents,” Jordan said. Those talks typically begin around November of the school year, with the child’s progress monitored into January and February. “And if it’s not enough,” Jordan added, “we’ll start formulating a plan” for retention.

In public school, conversations about retention at the kindergarten level involve both parents and teachers. But when it comes to first and second grades, those decisions are made by schools and teachers, said Lori Estep, executive director of elementary schools and early childhood for Dorchester District 2.

“We don’t like to do it at all, because research shows that retaining a child decreases the percentage rate that they’ll graduate at all, or that they tend to drop out earlier if they’ve been retained multiple times,” Estep said. “So if we have to do it, we try to do it early on. First grade would be ideal. But what we’ve started doing in the last several years is providing what we call intervention — providing intervention reading or math classes on top of core classes to try and catch them up.”

Retention for non-academic reasons is “not very common,” Estep added, although she recalls a few instances from her days as a middle school principal when parents wanted to retain their children so they could get bigger for athletics. If it’s not advised by the school, Dorchester District 2 won’t allow parents to hold back their children without providing a valid reason — or paying a cost.

“If it’s against what our recommendation would be, we ask them to supply documentation from a doctor, a psychiatrist, a psychologist. What is your reason for wanting to retain, especially if we’re showing that the child should be promoted?” Estep said. “If it’s against our better judgment and there’s no documentation in support of it, then our policy is that the parent would have to pay the student base cost to keep their child back.”

The student base cost is the funding level necessary for providing education to the average student who does not require any special or additional curriculum or services. As of 2016, that amount was $6,561, according to the S.C. Department of Education. It’s another reason why Estep prefers to deal with the prospect of retention no later than first grade.

“If we’re having those discussions, that’s when we want to have them,” she added. “The older a student gets, the harder it is to keep them motivated and engaged in school — especially when they get older and they’ve already lost a year, so to speak. Nobody wants to still be in high school at 19. So again, we try to catch that early if need be.”

Case-by-case basis

Retention can be a bedeviling prospect, because its true results might not be fully known until much later. Maybe they’re held back to get bigger for athletics — and they find they don’t like playing sports. Maybe they’re retained because parents are worried about a child’s small stature — but they remain undersized even years later. Maybe they’re held back in the hopes of giving them an academic edge — and years later they feel unchallenged or even bored by the subject matter.

“This is not science. This is not cut and dry,” Estep said. The right decision varies from child to child and can even vary by gender, given that some studies have indicated that girls mature more rapidly than boys.

“Usually boys seem to do better if they’ve been 5 for a while, and they’re not just turning 5 coming into kindergarten. I’ve seen that as a teacher, I’ve seen it as a principal, and I’ve seen it as a parent, because I have three boys,” Estep added. “Now, that’s not to say there aren’t boys who turned 5 the week before they started and did great.

But have they been in a 4K program? Were they in a daycare that did things like ABCs and colors with them? Have they not had any school experience before coming into kindergarten? Do their parents read to them at home? There are a whole lot of factors. It just depends on the child.”

But parents often have real concerns, especially as it relates to their child’s physical size or age relative to the grade-cutoff date — both of which Jordan has heard in her role at Mason Prep. Teachers, though, may have a truer sense of whether those perceived hindrances are really an issue, given that they have the opportunity to view the child in a school setting for much of the day.

“I think those conversations become, ‘All right, we hear what you’re saying. But your child is an individual. So let’s give the teachers a chance to observe what’s going on in the classroom and see if their size is really a factor in how they’re achieving,’” Jordan added. “It’s the same thing with a birthday. ... We look at it on a case-by-case basis, and find out if those things are factoring in to how they’re achieving in the classroom. That helps the parents make a more informed decision that’s going to benefit the child.”

It becomes a matter of trusting educators, who are more attuned to the differences between children who might benefit from retention and those who don’t need it.

“More often than not, schools are trying to do a good job of addressing individual students’ needs,” Jordan said. “We do have times when parents discuss (retention), most of the time because they’re seeing the same things we’re seeing. And sometimes it’s because they think it’s going to give their child an edge — which would be the wrong reason to do it.”

Long-term effects

Jordan is among those who believes retention can work, when done for the right reasons and at the right time. “In my 40 years in education, I’ve not seen it fail when the parents have decided for the right reasons to have a child repeat,” she said. “I’ve seen it fail when they haven’t done that. And when that failure occurs (is) around middle school. That’s when hormones come in, academics get harder, and you start to see them fall behind their classmates.”

But within education, that sentiment isn’t universal. The retention trend gained momentum, in part, due to Malcolm Gladwell’s 2008 book “Outliers,” which claimed that older people have advantages in competitive situations — which can include getting into college. The belief took root despite a 2000 study of 8,000 children in Wisconsin that did not recommend retention as a widespread strategy for increasing academic readiness.

There was also a study published in the Journal of Education Psychology in 2012, which stated that students retained in first grade received an “initial boost in their achievement relative to their (younger) grade mates during the repeat year, but this benefit eroded as retained students encountered ... more challenging curriculum during the subsequent years.”

And in 2017, Northwestern professor Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach and Illinois preschool director Stephanie Howard Larson warned of even longer-term effects: “Starting school at age 6 instead of age 5 means heading off to college at age 19 instead of age 18,” they wrote. “... The student graduates from college and enters the workforce at age 23 instead of age 22. The redshirted individual will ultimately spend one less year in the labor force ... Over the course of the worker’s career, working full time and year-round, he can expect to earn $80,000 less.”

But the subject is controversial, and opinions run the gamut. There’s even a study that indicates boys who are retained in kindergarten gain more confidence and self-esteem throughout middle and high school, and have higher levels of life satisfaction later on. Its academic consequences, though, remain a matter of debate.

“I’d be remiss to say retention never works, because sometimes it does,” Estep said. “I’ve seen a child retained, and the teacher looped up with them, and already knew what the child’s weaknesses or deficits were. ... (But) everybody develops at their own rate. Something a student may accomplish in 180 days, which is the full school year, someone else may accomplish in 170, or another child may take three or four weeks longer.”

Jordan knows what the studies claim — and also what she sees in real life. “What I see is a more self-confident child,” she said. “Maybe they’re not a straight-A student, but they have the confidence to try. They have the confidence to fail, and know it’s OK. They’re resilient. That’s what I see happening when we give them this chance.”