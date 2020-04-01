Charleston parents ask: How do I talk to my kids about sex?

Perhaps it’s referred to simply as “the talk.” Maybe it’s couched in a comfortable euphemism like “learning about the birds and the bees.” Either way, addressing the subject of sex with children can be an agonizing, awkward, nervous task for parents — but also a critically important one for kids.
In the internet age, even a smartphone can prove the gateway for anything from pornography to predators. Advancing technology means kids are being exposed to sex at younger and younger ages, even if they’re not quite sure what it is. It all places a responsibility on parents to be open and honest when the subject of sex comes up, and to start laying the groundwork for productive discussions and full understandings even as young as the toddler years.
“Even for kids at 2 and 3, the thought now is that you can name body parts correctly, and explain to them kind of where the private areas are. And things like, ‘Under your bathing suit, that's just for mom and dad or the doctors to see.’ So you can start setting it up early,” said Jennifer Tarrant, a licensed professional counselor in West Ashley who specializes in adolescents and families.
“These days, puberty can start so early, I would say by 8 or 9 most kids have heard from friends or seen on TV and kind of have an idea of the what the mechanics of sex are, but don’t always bring it up with their parents. So the old adage of, ‘Let’s just wait until the kids ask' is not a very good one anymore.”
Parents make a difference
Rather than one stilted conversation, think of a series of discussions with children that are age-appropriate at the time, and grow broader as they get older. Parental involvement makes a difference, according to the National Campaign to Prevent Unplanned Pregnancy, which says parents have the greatest influence over their kids’ decisions about sex — more than friends, siblings or the media. As is often the case with parents and children, maintaining open dialogue is key.
“We encourage discussing sex education when a child is entering middle school,” said Dr. Colleen Boylston, founder of Sweetgrass Pediatrics. “Prior to that, it’s important to talk about body changes, as some children mature faster than others. Of course, if your child brings any information to you prior to this age, it’s important to discuss and educate —but in an age-appropriate way.”
Boylston advises parents to tackle the subject straight-on, and avoid using slang terms. Address the subject over a few weeks, she adds, covering different aspects at different times. And for parents who still find the subject matter awkward, there are always books on the topic — Tarrant recommends the American Girl series on puberty and sex education for girls — that parents and children can read together.
“It doesn’t have to be a huge, nervous sit-down,” Tarrant added. “It’s just finding ways to bring it up, like when watching a movie — trying to figure out what they know, and then answering any questions. Just be age-appropriate, because at 8 or 9 you’re not going to go into the details of intercourse. But a couple of years later, a lot of teens these days are having sex. So at some point in middle school, kids are going to start asking questions, or you need to bring it up to them.”
Starting earlier, experts agree, is better than starting late. Tarrant has seen children as young as 7 or 8 who have inadvertently accessed pornography on a cellphone or tablet, and are curious about what they’ve seen. And on almost a weekly basis, she adds, she speaks to middle school-aged girls who have sent nude photos to boys — without any understanding that those photos never really disappear, and can be shared with others. Parents who address the subject too late, or fail to bring up important topics like STDs and teen pregnancy once their kids reach high school or begin dating, risk providing their children with an incomplete picture that can be filled with misconceptions later on.
South Carolina had 3,480 teens give birth in 2018, according to the latest statistics available from Fact Forward, an organization that works to prevent teen pregnancy. In the Palmetto State, 40 percent of high school students have had sex, the group reported. Among teens aged 15-19, Charleston County reported 185 cases of gonorrhea and 674 of chlamydia in 2018.
“It’s about meeting them where they are,” Tarrant said. “Some 10- or 12-year-old kids definitely already know. Some kids hear about sex, but they hear the completely wrong things. So you want to clear up any misconceptions they have. With preteens, it’s just about getting it out there, and opening communication.”
The more openness, the better
For parents who don’t believe in premarital sex, talking with kids about the subject isn’t a green light for promiscuity, but protection against the likes of date rape or internet predators. A lack of understanding of issues like teen pregnancy or STDs can put kids in precarious situations later on. Experts say it’s possible to uphold family values while still providing children with an accurate and complete understanding of what’s happening to their bodies, and what they may face later on. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, teens who talk with their parents about sex are more likely to delay having it.
And parents shouldn’t rely on sex education in schools to do the job for them, given that it occurs too late —in high school, well after most kids have had eyes opened to the subject —it’s approached very clinically, and it usually involves separating boys and girls. “Sex education in schools should complement the job of the parent,” Boylston said, especially given that “many children are not confident to ask questions in front of their peers.”
Gone are the days when a child may first be exposed to the concept of sex by stumbling across a parent’s Playboy magazine — now it’s right at their fingertips, potentially accessed by any internet-connected device in the home. Establishing secure parental controls on any electronics is a good first step toward guarding against misconceptions, as is open conversation between parent and child that evolves with age.
“Kids are going to be curious about it at any age, so the more open you can be about it, the better,” Tarrant said. “And it’s OK to say, ‘This is something we just talk about in our family.’ We don’t want them feeling ashamed, we don’t want them out there telling everyone about it. But keeping the lines of communication open from a very young age is going to set the stage for when they get older.”
(SIDEBAR)
Questions about sexual identity becoming more common among kids
It’s not unusual for Jennifer Tarrant to counsel a child who has questions about their sexual identity. And those kids aren’t just in high school—the licensed professional counselor in West Ashley has also seen an marked increase in the number of middle school students wondering if they’re gay or straight.
“In middle school, more often than not, you’re going to have kids who say they’re gay. You’re going to have kids who say they’re bi. You’re going to have kids questioning their identity, at least a few,” said Tarrant, who specializes in families and adolescents. “I don’t know of one middle school child that’s come in who hasn’t had friends or been around other people who are talking about these things.”
According to a 2017 CDC study, 1.3 million U.S. high school students reported being gay or bisexual. It leads to a natural question—how should parents react when children have questions about their sexual identity? Especially within conservative or religious families, the very concept can be polarizing. And yet it’s important for parents to take a neutral stance and address questions in a straightforward manner as kids figure things out.
It’s easy for parents of middle schoolers to dismiss such feelings as just a phase. And while that may ultimately be true, it’s still important for kids to be able to discuss such things with mom and dad. “The more neutral you can be, answering questions in a matter-of-fact way, the better,” Tarrant said.
“Don’t put a lot of bias into it either way. They’re still trying to figure themselves out, and also trying to figure where their parents are with it. If a parent says, ‘That’s the worst thing I’ve ever heard,’ the child is certainly not going to bring it up with them again. I have kids coming in every say saying the exact same thing: ‘I can’t bring this up with my parents.’”
Negative or judgmental reactions from parents can shut down communication with the child, she added. And if the questions over identity linger into high school, it might be time to reach out to a counselor or pediatrician who can help the family navigate the issue.
“It is normal for children to discuss and question their sexual identity, as this is all over the media,” said Dr. Colleen Boylston, founder of Sweetgrass Pediatrics. “It can be very confusing, especially for young children. Parents can ask open-ended questions as the topics arise. Pediatricians and counselors can help guide these conversations as well.”