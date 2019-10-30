Michelle Thorp tries each year to create a slower seasonal pace during the holidays and not forget the true meaning of the season. But with a 13-year-old daughter and two boys, ages 9 and 7, the holidays can be busy. And as the children grow older, this time together as a family becomes even more precious, Thorp says.

This year, as the family travels home from visiting family over Thanksgiving, Thorp will use the 10 hour car ride to plot out the month of December. She factors in school events and looks for fun community activities, filling each spot in her wooden hand-constructed Advent box with 25 days of celebration.

It’s a way for the busy family of five to hit pause. Then they look at whatever mom has planned for the day — a family outing, a community service activity or a simple family craft.

“It’s something relaxed, fun and pretty inexpensive,” Thorp says. “It takes the rat race out of December. It can feel so rushed, you forget to stop and savor the things that really matter.

“There are still chorus concerts to go to, softball games and still things we have to do,” she adds. “But we can carve out 10 to 15 minutes to make Advent work that day.”

The Thorp family moved to Mount Pleasant in June, so this year they’re excited to incorporate their new town into their celebrations by attending events like the Parade of Boats in December.

Thorp says Advent, the period beginning four Sundays before Christmas, takes “intentionality and being purposeful with your time and schedule.” But she also gives herself grace, knowing that every day she won’t knock it out of the park with a blockbuster idea. Sometimes coffee filter snowflakes are just fine, she says.

Regardless of the activity, Thorp knows she is helping redirect her kids back to the real reason for the holiday season. Plus, she’s building a tradition her children can continue with their own families.

Out with the old

The week of Thanksgiving is for purging in Beth Matenaer’s family. Between Christmas, Hanukkah and December birthdays, her two kids receive plenty of gifts during the month. When her oldest was 3 years old, they started this tradition of cleaning out closets and toy boxes to donate items they didn’t need or had outgrown.

It’s an opportunity for Matenaer to explain that some people who don’t have a lot of money do their Christmas shopping at Goodwill and would love finding these gently used, donated toys. This simple holiday tradition helps the kids keep from getting too attached to “stuff,” Matenaer says. And it reinforces their family’s culture of sharing, she adds.

A season of service

Kristine White and her family make it a point to serve in some way every day from Dec. 1-25.

“Whether it’s donating our time at church, bringing coffee to teachers, giving care kits to the homeless, we do something new every day to serve our community,” White says.

Taking time to serve others helps her 9-year-old son Aidenn see that Christmas is about more than just “stuff.”

White usually picks a weekend to plan out the family’s activities for December, and now that Aidenn is older she asks for his input. Sometimes he goes to school early to help his teacher sharpen pencils or they pick up extra toothpaste and shampoo at the dollar store, creating care kits to hand out to the homeless. This year, White says she’ll add some simple things her 2-year-old son can do, as well.

Sometimes they buy a $10 gift card at Target and hand it to the person behind them in line. On Christmas day, they deliver cookies and coffee to a local fire station or hospital.

And White leaves a few assignments intentionally vague, such as “help a friend at school today” so Aidenn has to figure out for himself how to make that happen.

“It brings more of the magic to Christmas,” she says. “I know that sounds cheesy, but it makes the whole season more magical.”

Memories worth remembering

This move away from the materialism mindset of the holiday season is a trend Bonnie Compton says she’s seen over the last five years. Compton is a child and adolescent therapist, parent coach and author of “Mothering with Courage.”

She talks with families about moving their focus away from the commercialization of the holidays and instead on how they can create new traditions and long-lasting memories with their children.

Compton suggests having a family meeting to discuss your values. Maybe it’s more time together and less rushing around, or maybe it’s less clutter in the house. Then think about what changes you can make this holiday season that reflect those values.

You don’t have to throw out everything you’ve done, Compton says, but rather look at what’s not serving your family well and let it go.

One great addition is volunteering or community service, such as adopting a family for the holiday season or assisting an elderly neighbor, Compton says.

“The research shows the more you give, the more you receive,” Compton says. “You’re modeling for your kids the importance of looking outside yourself.”

The key is making some decisions as a family as to what would be meaningful. One year, Compton and her family decided to forego an elaborate celebration. They spent Christmas Day in their PJs, playing games and eating Chinese takeout. It was one of their most memorable holidays.

“What do you want your children to remember about their childhood? As your family looks back at holiday memories, what are you going to remember? What are your kids going to remember? That can be a starting place to creating meaningful holiday memories.”

Creating lasting traditions

When Evelyn Loggins and her family moved to the Charleston area in 2015, her two younger children were in middle school. She wanted her family to establish some new holiday traditions that were unique to Charleston.

They pick a weekend in December and head downtown for appetizers and cocktails — hot cocoa for the kids — and some piano music at the Thoroughbred Club in Belmond Charleston Place. They take in the decorated Christmas trees, holiday train and village in the hotel lobby before walking to the Dock Street Theatre for a holiday production, followed by a nice dinner downtown.

This year, the Loggins family has tickets for “Elf The Musical” at Dock Street and will be dining for their first time at Oak Steakhouse.

Even though Loggins’ kids are now teenagers, they still love this holiday tradition.

“It’s more important to have experiences than have things you don’t need,” the Daniel Island mom says. “We want them to continue (this tradition) with their families — whether it’s here or somewhere else.”