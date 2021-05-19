Charleston County Public Library celebrates National Get Caught Reading Month

May is National https://www.getcaughtreading.org/ and even though this initiative lasts the whole month of May, it shouldn’t stop there. It’s important to encourage reading throughout a lifetime. Even babies benefit from an adult reading aloud to them.
The Children's System Coordinator for Charleston County Public Library Jackie Peters said, “Reading aloud to your child from the day they are born is one of the easiest ways to instill a love of reading within them. As your child grows older and is able to read on their own, continue to read aloud, but take turns reading to each other. Make the experience fun and playful by acting out books or use different voices for the characters.”
Peters also said that modeling good behavior as a parent will further instill a love for reading. “When your child sees you reading, whether it is a magazine, newspaper, recipe, etc., you are helping your child see that reading is a pleasurable free-time activity. Have books readily available in your home so they can easily be picked up to read.”
When it comes time for children to move past books with pictures, Peters reiterated that children who have a good basis for reading are the ones that make that transition easier.
“With a consistent reading routine a child will continue to progress in their development and ability to sustain attention for longer books. They will be able to visualize scenes on their own once books no longer have pictures and reflect deeply on the story.”
Of course visiting a local library is a great way to have a variety of books for your child to explore until they get to a higher level of reading. “Whether it is nonfiction, graphic novels, audiobooks or magazines, as long as your child is reading and has found a subject or genre that interests them, that is the goal. If your child has younger siblings or friends, ask them to check out library books that he/she can read aloud. The key is to make reading a positive experience,” Peters added.
Charleston County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program begins just as Get Caught Reading Month ends on June 1. The program lasts throughout the summer until August 31. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales,” which means it will be all about animal stories.
Charleston County School District students will be automatically enrolled in the program. Non-CCSD students can register for the reading program beginning May 25. On June 1, every participant can start logging their reading at www.ccpl.org/summeronline.
Peters said that the program is not just geared to students. “It’s for everyone from babies and kids to teens and adults. The entire family can participate.”
Books, magazines, graphic novels and audiobooks all count and so does being read to by someone else.
What is the incentive (you may wonder)? Peters explained, “When a participant reaches 5, 15, and 30-hour levels they will receive some really cool prizes like a free book for their home collection, a Wendy’s Frosty coupon, a Summer Reading t-shirt, a ticket to Patriots Point, Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry pass, South Carolina Aquarium pass, and more! With the Summer Reading Program for babies, caregivers complete at least 23 to 25 early literacy activities with their baby and they will receive a board book, shaker egg, activity scarf and a squeezable animal ball.”
The Charleston County Public Library will also offer virtual programs all summer long, including story times, cooking programs, crafts, STEM and more. Prizes for the Summer Reading Program can be picked up at a local branch. For a list of Charleston County Public Library branches, visit www.ccpl.org/branches.