With the holiday season fast approaching, calendars are filling up with parties, events and family gatherings, many of which are centered around food. For those looking to stay healthy, avoid the seemingly inevitable holiday weight gain and start the new year off on the right foot, a plant-based diet could be the solution.

Why plant-based?

Dr. Will Bulsiewicz of Lowcountry Gastroenterology says a plant-based diet is much more inclusive than one might think. It not only includes fruits and vegetables, but also nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes and beans.

“A plant-based diet is about more than food,” he says. “It’s about the acceptance and recognition that plants have health-promoting qualities.”

Bulsiewicz is a board-certified gastroenterologist and gut health expert who uses diet and lifestyle as the foundation for how he treats patients, many of whom suffer from chronic conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease. He shares his passion about the power of plant-based nutrition with both patients and non-patients alike through his Instagram account @theguthealthmd, which has more than 55,000 followers.

“I’ve experienced the benefits myself,” he says. “And I’ve seen how proper nutrition has led to incredible results for my patients.”

At 30 years old, not only did he weigh 45 pounds more than he did in high school but he also struggled with high blood pressure and other health issues. Despite having already completed medical school, residency and additional fellowship training, Bulsiewicz admits at the time he didn’t know anything about nutrition.

“I discovered the benefits of eating a more plant-based diet from my wife,” he says. “Instead of going to Hardee's, I would go home and make a big smoothie and felt so much better. I started with that one small change, then over time made other small changes little by little.”

Today, Bulsiewicz eats a 100 percent plant-based diet, as does his wife Valarie and their two children, daughter Sarah Grace, 5, and son, Liam, 3.

But he says it’s important to understand that eating a plant-based diet doesn’t have to be all-or-nothing. Think of it as a spectrum.

“The average person’s diet is about 30 percent animal products like meat and dairy and 60 percent processed foods. Only about 10 percent of what people eat is plant-based,” he says. “The goal should be to tip the scale by either eliminating or significantly reducing the consumption of meat, dairy and processed foods, and replacing them with whole, plant-based foods.”

While these changes may sound like a great New Year’s resolution, those interested in starting to eat a more plant-based diet shouldn’t be afraid of starting now. Eating a plant-based diet during the holidays is much simpler than one might think.

Tips for the main course

Although most holiday meals are centered around an animal protein, like turkey, ham or prime rib, there are many plant-based alternatives families should consider. Health benefits aside, you’ll likely also save both money at the grocery store and time in the kitchen — all of which can make for an even more enjoyable holiday.

“We cook a lot of grains,” says Robin Hollis, executive chef of Basic Kitchen, a Charleston-based restaurant which prides itself on using seasonal, local produce and the best ingredients to create food that’s nourishing and delicious. “They make a dish feel more substantial and are easy to cook for bigger crowds.”

She recommends thinking about how to turn rice, farro or quinoa into a main dish by mixing it with lots of roasted vegetables and a great sauce.

“For holidays, I like squash, pumpkin and hearty greens. Roasting whole squash and stuffing them with grains and veggies is a great show-stopper for a holiday table,” she says. “I also love acorn squash or small pumpkins stuffed with grains, herbs, dried fruit and hearty greens like kale.”

Healthier takes on traditional side dishes

Traditional side dishes can also be made healthier while still preserving the nostalgia of the holidays that many associate with their favorite foods.

Plant-based holiday recipes Warm Roasted Cauliflower Salad (serves 4)

“At Basic Kitchen, we developed a trick for thickening soups and sauces without adding dairy by using cooked rice and pureeing it into a liquid,” says Hollis. “It’s a great alternative that gives you the richness you’re looking for without adding the fat.”

Other substitutes she says to consider include using coconut oil in place of butter or adding pureed cashews to lend creaminess to sauces and soups.

“I love cooking with hard squashes such as butternut and acorn squash this time of year,” she says. “Long cooking greens such as collards and kale are also on the top of my list for winter vegetables.”

At the restaurant, Hollis works with GrowFood Carolina to source vegetables from local farmers and purveyors as much as possible. For home cooks, she suggests checking out the local farmers markets for ideas and inspiration in the winter.

Navigating holiday parties and potlucks

Of course, eating a plant-based diet is easier when you’re the one preparing the meal. But what about navigating holiday parties and potlucks?

“I personally have always enjoyed the sides more than the centerpiece,” says Bulsiewicz. “Focus on filling your plate with the vegetable-based side items so you can more easily moderate the amount of meat.”

Helen Hall, owner of Hustle Smoothie Bar and Market in Mount Pleasant, also advocates for the benefits of eating whole, plant-based foods. But she’s found that an 80/20 lifestyle works best for her — 80 percent plant-based, 20 percent anything else.

“The beauty is there’s wiggle room,” she says. “That precious 20 percent allows me the freedom to indulge in a slice of Christmas cake or enjoy an extra glass of wine at dinner without feeling guilty.”

“During the holidays, cookies, cakes, brownies and every other sweet treat under the sun seem to be around every corner. If they’re not a part of my planned 20 percent, I do what I can to combat the desire to stuff my face by keeping healthy snacks in my kitchen and in my bag,” she adds. “This way, I can continue to make smart choices throughout the day to make that 20 percent taste even sweeter when the time comes.”

Planning ahead doesn’t just apply to snacks and dessert. Hall suggests cooking and bringing your own dishes to parties as a surefire way to feel confident in staying on top of your goals. Some of her favorites include vegan spinach artichoke dip, a cheese spread with nuts and fruit paired with biodynamic wine, and zucchini chips.

While a little planning and preparation go a long way when it comes to eating a plant-based diet, particularly during the holidays, Hall says to remember that no matter where you are in your health journey, if you’re trying to make the best choices while still enjoying yourself, you’re doing great. LCP