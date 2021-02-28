Designed to challenge, entertain, and inspire, our award-winning summer camps focus on developing physical, social and decision-making skills, while promoting self-confidence, fitness, and plenty of FUN. Our Wild Blue Explorers camp for ages 4-8 is a fantastic first step for younger kids or those looking to learn more about a ropes course. Our Wild Blue Warriors Camp for ages 8-14 is designed for children who are already proficient on the Explorers Gateway Course.
Contact hugh@wildblueropes.com or book your experience online today!
Wild Blue Ropes Adventure Park
|Address
|1595 Highland Ave, Charleston, SC
|Website
|https://www.wildblueropes.com/camps/
|hugh@wildblueropes.com
|Phone Number
|843-225-1555
|https://www.facebook.com/wildblueropes
|https://www.instagram.com/wildblueropes/