Trophy Lakes & Charleston Aqua Park

  • Updated
Trophy Lakes

Join us again this year for our summer camp days and explore all of our water activities. Hop on a wakeboard, grab a paddleboard and finish the day off with a session on our aqua park. Our camps are suitable for proficient swimmers ages 6-14. We offer half days (9-12pm) and full days (9-3pm). 

Email or visit us online for more information and to get registered today!

Trophy Lakes & Charleston Aqua Park Contact Info

Address 3050 Marlin Rd, Johns Island, SC
Website https://www.trophylakesports.com/
Email jessica@charlestonaquapark.com
Phone Number 843-790-0615
Facebook https://www.trophylakesports.com/