Join us again this year for our summer camp days and explore all of our water activities. Hop on a wakeboard, grab a paddleboard and finish the day off with a session on our aqua park. Our camps are suitable for proficient swimmers ages 6-14. We offer half days (9-12pm) and full days (9-3pm).
Email or visit us online for more information and to get registered today!
Trophy Lakes & Charleston Aqua Park Contact Info
|Address
|3050 Marlin Rd, Johns Island, SC
|Website
|https://www.trophylakesports.com/
|jessica@charlestonaquapark.com
|Phone Number
|843-790-0615
|https://www.trophylakesports.com/