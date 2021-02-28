Announcing weekly day and specialty camps beginning June 14th. Super Summer Day Camps are fun-filled, full-day, coed camps offering well-supervised activities for ages 4-12. Activities include crafts, organized games, swimming, open gym time, and daily field trips. Classes include gymnastics and dance. Specialty camps are half-day for ages 2-10 and are available in all forms of dance and gymnastics that commence with a performance and awards ceremony.
Learn more at tapioschool.com/camps and register online HERE
Tapio School Contact Info
|Address
|455 Long Point Road, Suite A, Mt. Pleasant, SC
|Website
|https://app.iclasspro.com/portal/tapioschoolofdanceandgym/booking
|Phone Number
|843-884-9579
|https://www.facebook.com/Tapio-School-of-Dance-and-Gymnastics-116966645023155
|https://www.instagram.com/tapioschool/