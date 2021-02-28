You have permission to edit this article.
Tapio School

Announcing weekly day and specialty camps beginning June 14th.  Super Summer Day Camps are fun-filled, full-day, coed camps offering well-supervised activities for ages 4-12.  Activities include crafts, organized games, swimming, open gym time, and daily field trips.  Classes include gymnastics and dance.  Specialty camps are half-day for ages 2-10 and are available in all forms of dance and gymnastics that commence with a performance and awards ceremony. 

Learn more at tapioschool.com/camps and register online HERE

