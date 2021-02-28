Soccer Shots Charleston is excited to offer various summer camps across the tri-county area! With our professionally trained coaches and age appropriate curriculum that aligns with State standards for child development, your child is guaranteed to have FUN while also learning soccer on their level. Our mission is clear: "We aim to provide a beloved growth experience for every child we serve." Don't wait, sign up today! Early bird discounts offered. Register HERE!!
Still have questions? Email us or visit us online!
Soccer Shots Charleston Contact Info
|Address
|Various Locations
|Website
|https://soccershots.org/Charleston
|infochs@soccershots.org
|Phone Number
|843-860-6293
|https://www.facebook.com/charleston.soccershots/
|https://www.instagram.com/chs_soccershots/