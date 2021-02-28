Seacoast Church is hosting Custom Summer Camp 2021, a 4-5 day camp where middle and high school students can come together to answer God’s call to serve and fight for His kingdom. Between worship, House Wars, small groups, swimming, and awesome late nights, the best week of summer will make its return!
Seacoast Church - Custom Summer Camp Contact Info
|Address
|Rock Eagle 4-H Center, Eatonton, GA
|Website
|https://camp.fyi/
|Phone Number
|843-881-2100
|https://www.facebook.com/customstudents
|https://www.instagram.com/customstudents/