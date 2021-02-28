At our nonprofit community arts center in historic downtown Summerville, we offer weekly art camps for children ages 6-12. Students will have the opportunity to learn a variety of art mediums including pottery, drawing, watercolor, charcoal, pastel, and more! A snack and all art supplies will be provided.
Visit us online for more information!
Public Works Art Center Contact Info
|Address
|135 W. Richardson Avenue, Summerville, SC
|Website
|https://www.publicworksartcenter.org/art-camps
|Phone Number
|843-900-3225
|https://www.facebook.com/publicworksartcenter
|https://www.instagram.com/publicworksartcenter/