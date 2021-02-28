You have permission to edit this article.
Public Works Art Center

Public Works Art

At our nonprofit community arts center in historic downtown Summerville, we offer weekly art camps for children ages 6-12. Students will have the opportunity to learn a variety of art mediums including pottery, drawing, watercolor, charcoal, pastel, and more! A snack and all art supplies will be provided.  

Visit us online for more information! 

Public Works Art Center Contact Info

Address 135 W. Richardson Avenue, Summerville, SC
Website https://www.publicworksartcenter.org/art-camps
Phone Number 843-900-3225
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/publicworksartcenter
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/publicworksartcenter/