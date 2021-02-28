You have permission to edit this article.
Pro Performance Athletics Summer Camp

  • Updated
This is an exciting summer camp specifically designed to increase overall athleticism, sports, IQ, and motor skill development, while providing a positive, safe, nourishing environment, geared toward fun and learning of sports fundamentals. PPA will ensure safety and qualify by breaking groups into age specific groups.  Half and full day camps, Mon-Fri, with early and extended options.  Choose from Nerf Gun, Baseball, Soccer, Football, and Dodgeball camps.  

Email or visit our site for information to register TODAY! 

Pro Performance Athletics Contact Info

Address 483 Long Point Road, Mt Pleasant, SC
Website https://www.properformanceathletics.com/copy-of-camps-clinics
Email natasha@properformanceathletics.com
Phone Number 843-388-4673
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PPAchs/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ppa_mtp/