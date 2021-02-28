Pate Academy at LTP Tennis

Looking for a fun, energetic environment for your child to learn tennis this summer? Look no further than the Pate Academy and our tennis camp at LTP Daniels Island. Our knowledgeable staff will help with everything from the basics, strategy and developing into a better all-around athlete. We utilize off court training for agility, balance, coordination and overall better tennis technique!
For more info email or visit us online and register TODAY!
Pate Academy Contact Info
|Address
|161 Seven Farms Drive, Daniel Island, SC
|Website
|https://www.pateacademy.com/
|cagletennis@gmail.com
|Phone Number
|814-777-8528
|Intsagram
|https://www.instagram.com/pateacademy/