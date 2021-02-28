Our half and full day camps will start June 14th and are PACKED with age appropriate skill building activities, workout games, and a variety of themes for your athletes! Campers will learn cheerleading basics and beyond while building lifelong friendships! At Pack Athletics, we welcome all ages and offer sibling and multi-camp experience discounts.
Email for more info or visit us online and register TODAY!
Pack Athletics Contact Info
|Address
|1012 St. Andrews Blvd, Units E&F, Charleston, SC
|Website
|https://allaboutthepack.com
|packathleticsclasses@gmail.com
|Phone Number
|843-202-0419
|https://m.facebook.com/allaboutthepack
|https://www.instagram.com/pack.athletics/