Our kids are more connected to technology than ever before and forcing them to disconnect is a continuous battle. Fighting over screen time can be endless, especially as our kids get older and become more aware of the role that social media plays in their lives. Overnight camp is a great opportunity to remove your kids from the fray, if only for a few weeks, and show them that life has so much to offer when there aren't so many distractions.
Whether you want your child to become more aware of the natural world or you want to them to gain a sense of independence, overnight camp is a great option. Maybe you'd like your child to hone a certain skillset or get set for the next season of his or her sport of choice. Camp is also a great way for kids to make some lifelong friends outside of their group at home.
This guide provides many choices. Choose the type of camp you'd like your child or children to attend, the price range and the amount of time you think they would be comfortable. Good luck, and happy camping.
4-H Summer Camp
4-H Summer Camp offers traditional camp activities with plenty of fun, friends and adventure! The jam-packed week includes team sports, water sports, paintball, archery, nature hikes, a ropes course and climbing tower, arts, crafts, a talent show and more.
Location: 8001 M.W. Rickenbaker Road, Summerton, South Carolina
Contact: 803-462-5559, 4hsummer.camp/
Dates: Standard Camp (ages 8-14): June 9-14, June 23-28, July 7-12, July 14-19, July 28-Aug. 2, Aug. 4-9; Mini Camp (ages 6-9): June 23-26, July 7-10
Ages: 6-14, Coed
Price: $355-$545
Adventure Summer Camp
Adventure Summer Camp offers six-day excursions in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of South Carolina. Campers can unplug from the connected world and spend a week experiencing the river, the lake and the mountain trails.
Location: 391 Moorefield Memorial Highway, Sunset, South Carolina
Contact: 864-214-0115; adventuresummer.camp
Dates: June 9-14, June 16-21, June 23-28, July 7-12, July 14-19, July 21-26, July 28-Aug. 2, Aug. 4-9
Ages: 10-16, Coed
Price: $501-$650
Asbury Hills Camp & Retreat Center
Campers at Asbury Hills will enjoy the 2,000 acres of sacred space filled with climbing, aquatic and team building activities all while worshipping God with new friends.
Location: 150 Asbury Drive, Cleveland, South Carolina
Contact: 864-836-3711, asburyhills.org
Dates: June 9-14, June 16-24, July 7-12, July 12-14, July 14-19, July 21-26, July 28-Aug. 2, Aug. 4-9
Ages: 7-17, Coed
Price: $351-$500
Camp 42
A summer camp especially for kids from secular families, Camp 42 offers traditional summer camp activities along with those featuring science, creative and critical thinking and humanist values. Explore life, the universe and everything!
Location: 82 Camp Long Road, Aiken, South Carolina
Contact: 843-291-8248, camp42.org
Dates: July 14-20, July 21-27
Ages: 8-17, Coed
Price: $600
Camp 42 Florida
A summer camp especially for kids from secular families, Camp 42 offers traditional summer camp activities along with those featuring science, creative and critical thinking and humanist values. Explore life, the universe and everything!
Location: 1800 Wekiwa Circle, Apopka, Florida
Contact: 843-291-8248, camp42.org
Ages: 8-17, Coed
Price: $501-$650
Camp Airy for Boys
Camp Airy provides a community of boys with a diverse range of activities promoting self-growth and developing life skills that enhance their Jewish identity and lifelong friendships. Includes traditional and extreme sports, arts, swim and outdoor activities.
Location: 14938 Old Camp Airy Road, Thurmont, Maryland
Contact: 410-466-9010, airylouise.org
Dates: Session 1 Long: June 23-July 19; Session 2 Long: July 22-Aug. 11; Session 1 Short: June 23-July 5; Session 2 Short: July 7-19; Rookie Sessions July 22-28, July 29-Aug. 4; CIT June 21-Aug. 11
Ages: Grades 2-12, Boys
Price: $800-$7,000
Camp Burnt Gin
A residential camp in Sumter County for children who have physical disabilities/chronic illnesses. Activities: Swimming, boating, sports, games, crafts, nature study and drama. Activities are adapted so all children can participate. We offer four week-long sessions for 7-15-year-olds; two week-long sessions for 16-20-year-olds and a four-day session for 21-25-year-olds.
Location: 1980 Burnt Gin Road, Wedgefield, South Carolina
Contact: scdhec.gov/campburntgin
Dates: Check website for details
Ages: 7-15, 16-20, 21-25
Price: Less than $75
Camp Canaan
Located on a 100-acre island on the Catawba River, Canaan summer camps are packed with adventures including archer, tag, zip-lines, basketball, soccer, tag football, kayaking, outdoor skills, horseback riding and more.
Location: 3111 Sand Island Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina
Contact: 803-327-6932, campcanaan.org/
Dates: Multiple sessions available for All Girls Camp, Journey Camp, Co-ed Resident Camp, TLC and the Counselor-in-Training Program.
Ages: 5-16, Coed
Price: $265-$789
Camp Cedar Cliff
Located in the mountains of Asheville, Camp Cedar Cliff is the premier summer camp for your child to take risks, make friends, grow in their faith and have a summer adventure that will last a lifetime.
Location: 5 Porters Cove Road, Asheville, North Carolina
Contact: 828-450-3331, campcedarcliff.org
Dates: Sessions throughout summer from June 8-July 26
Ages: Grades 2-10, Coed
Price: $740
Camp Chatuga
Established in 1956, Camp Chatuga is South Carolina's only private resident camp featuring 30 activities, including horseback riding, water skiing, canoeing, paddle boarding, BMX, crafts, archery, riflery, sports and more. There is a 4:1 camper-to-counselor ratio and a wholesome atmosphere perfect for fun and personal growth through relationships and nature.
Location: 291 Camp Chatuga Road, Mountain Rest, South Carolina
Contact: 864-638-3728, campchatuga.com
Dates: Sessions throughout summer from June 16-July 31
Ages: 6-16, Coed
Price: $440-$3,850
Camp Chestnut Ridge
Camp Chestnut Ridge is a nonprofit, ACA accredited, co-ed summer camp associated with the United Methodist Church. Chestnut Ridge is located in Efland, North Carolina, and offers day and overnight camps for campers in Pre K–12th grade.
Location: 4300 Camp Chestnut Ridge Road, Efland, North Carolina
Contact: 919-304-2178, campchestnutridge.org
Dates: Sessions throughout summer from June 9-Aug. 23
Ages: Grades K-12, Coed
Price: Check website for details
Camp Chosatonga for Boys
Activities offered include backpacking, tennis, horseback riding, swimming, canoeing, high ropes challenge course, nature study, mountain biking, drama, sign language, arts and crafts, riflery, rock climbing, archery, fishing, team sports, guitar and more.
Location: 3662 Parkway Road, Rosman, North Carolina
Contact: 828-884-6834, chosatonga.com
Dates: June 2-25, June 29-July 31, June 2-July 31
Ages: 8-17, Boys
Price: $5,200-$9,220
Camp Crestridge for Girls
Lake Crestridge is a mountain stream-fed private lake with a diving board, water slide, zip line and dock system. Gymnasium complete with basketball courts, volleyball courts and equipment, as well as gymnastics equipment.
Location: 105 Balsam Road, Ridgecrest, North Carolina
Contact: girls.ridgecrestcamps.com
Dates: Various sessions available June-July
Ages: Grades 1-11, Girls
Price: $900-$8,580
Camp Gravatt
Camp Gravatt is a faith-based, co-ed, overnight camp located in Aiken County. Platform tents and screened cabins that make up the campers’ living area are nestled among 270 acres of beautiful pine trees, hardwoods, lakes and ponds.
Contact: 803-648-1817, campgravatt.org
Location: 1006 Camp Gravatt Road, Aiken, South Carolina
Dates: Various sessions available June-August
Ages: 6-16, Coed
Price: $540-$1,235
Camp Happy Days
This week-long, flagship event is for children diagnosed with cancer and their siblings, ages 4-16. This life-changing experience provides children an opportunity to build self-esteem, courage, confidence and trust in an environment created just for them.
Location: 8001 M.W. Rickenbaker Road, Summerton, South Carolina
Contact: 843-571-4336, camphappydays.org
Dates: July 1-7
Ages: 4-16, Coed
Price: Free
Camp Harrison
Located just 90 miles from Charlotte but a world away from the hustle and bustle. Set on more than 2,000 acres of untouched land.
Location: 7901 South NC Highway 18, Boomer, North Carolina
Contact: 800-514-1417, ymcacharlotte.org
Dates: Check website for details
Ages: 6-16, Coed
Price: $125-$1,225
Camp Highlander
Whether playing on the soccer field, tubing down the Mills River, beading a necklace for mom or performing on stage during Highlander’s evening programs, campers learn to work as a team, accomplish individual goals and discover new talents.
Location: 42 Dalton Road, Mills River, North Carolina
Contact: 828-891-7221, camphighlander.com
Dates: May 24-27, May 31-June 2, June 9-14, June 16-28, June 30-July 12, July 14-Aug. 2, Aug. 15-18, Sept. 6-8
Price: $1,650-$4,900; Family Camp $475 adults/$300 children ages 5-11; Father/Son and Mother/Daughter Weekends $500/$150 for each additional child
Camp Hollymont for Girls
Hollymont offers opportunities to grow socially, physically and spiritually through strong friendships, challenging activities and meaningful worship. Our facilities allow Hollymont campers a fun camp experience without the rigors of outdoor living.
Location: 360 Asheville School Road, Asheville, North Carolina
Contact: 828-686-5343, hollymont.com
Dates: 13-day sessions: June 9-21, June 30-July 12, July 14-26; 27-day session: June 30-July 26; 20-day session: June 9-28 and June 23-July 12; 6-day session: June 23-28
Ages: Grades 1-9, Girls
Price: $1,700-$7,700
Camp Kahdalea for Girls
Nestled deep within the Pisgah National Forest and at an altitude of nearly 3,000 feet, this camp provides a rustic and tranquil environment that has not been touched by the busy life of urban America.
Location: 2500 Morgan Mill Road, Brevard, North Carolina
Contact: 828-884-6834, kahdalea.com
Dates: June 2-25, June 29-July 31, June 2-July 31
Ages: 8-17, Girls
Price: $5,200-$9,220
Camp Kanuga
Camp Kanuga offers adventure activities, sports and crafts in a strong community-oriented environment that enables campers to grow physically, emotionally and spiritually while developing new interests, skills and friendships.
Location: 130 Kanuga Chapel Drive, Hendersonville, North Carolina
Contact: 828-692-9136, kanuga.org
Dates: Check website for details
Ages: 7-15, Coed
Price: $575-$2,095
Camp Louise for Girls
Camp Louise provides a community of girls with a diverse range of activities promoting self-growth and developing skills that enhance their Jewish identity and lifelong friendships. Includes traditional and extreme sports, performing arts, swim and outdoor activities.
Location: 24959 Pen Mar Road, Cascade, Maryland
Contact: 410-466-9010, airylouise.org
Dates: Session 1 Long: June 23-July 19; Session 2 Long: July 22-Aug. 11; Session 1 Short: June 23-July 5; Session 2 Short: July 7-19; Rookie Sessions July 22-28, July 29-Aug. 4; CIT June 21-Aug. 11
Ages: Grades 2-12, Girls
Price: $800-$7,000
Camp Lutherock
At Lutherock, campers enjoy God’s beautiful creation through hiking, singing sessions, Bible study time, adventure activities, campfires and more.
Location: 239 Camp Luther Road, Newland, North Carolina
Contact: 828-209-6301, lutherock.novusway.org
Dates: Check website for details
Ages: Grades 1-12, Coed
Price: $455-$683
Camp McCall
McCall is a rustic, adventure-based camp in the South Carolina mountains where boys are challenged to grow physically, emotionally and spiritually. Enjoy hiking, waterfalls, paddle-sports, ropes courses, zip lines, climbing and more. Each evening ends with chapel.
Location: 108 Ambassador Road, Sunset, South Carolina
Contact: 864-878-6025, campmccall.org
Dates: Various sessions available throughout June-August
Ages: Finished 1st-12th grade and adult males, Boys
Price: Check website for details
Camp Pinnacle
The ultimate two- and three-week North Carolina summer camp. At Camp Pinnacle, campers ages 8–14 learn 21st-century life skills, make long-lasting friendships, develop a connection to nature and have unforgettable adventures.
Location: 1 Wolfe Lake Drive, Hendersonville, North Carolina
Contact: 828-692-2677, camppinnacle.com
Dates: June 9-21; June 23-25; June 7-19 (Grades 1-5 only); July 7-26; July 28-Aug. 9
Ages: 7-15, Coed
Price: Check website for details
Camp Pisgah
Enjoy a newly built rock-climbing wall and low-ropes challenge course, a junior Olympic-size swimming pool, a freshwater lake for boating or fishing, lush fields for sports and games, a petting farm and horse stables.
Location: Brevard, North Carolina
Contact: 828-862-4435, camplikeagirl.org
Dates: Various sessions available June-August
Ages: 6-17, Girls
Price: $200-$710
Camp Ridgecrest for Boys
Choose from a wide variety of exciting activities, including archery, baseball, basketball, Bible study, canoeing, chess, crafts, cup stacking, disc sports, fitness, floor hockey, horseback, lacrosse and more.
Location: 290 Yates Ave., Ridgecrest, North Carolina
Contact: 800-968-1630, boys.ridgecrestcamps.com
Dates: Check website for details
Ages: 6-17, Boys
Price: $900-$8,580
Camp Rockmont for Boys
Camp Rockmont’s focus is male development in an intentional Christian community. Activities include camping, kayaking, blacksmithing, homesteading, crafts and more. Campers live in a cabin of 8-12 boys their age and participate in large-group activities with their age group.
Location: 375 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, North Carolina
Contact: 828-686-3885, rockmont.com
Dates: Starter Camp: June 23-28; Classic Camp: June 9-21, June 30-July 12, July 14-26, July 28-Aug. 9; Base Camp: June 23-July 12; Summit Camp: June 30-July 26
Ages: 6-16, Boys
Price: $1,530-$5,870
Camp Saint Christopher
Camp Saint Christopher offers a dynamic, Christian-based, summer camp program for youth. Campers have the opportunity to sail, kayak, rock climb, participate in team building, grow in their faith and much more, all at this amazing beachfront camp.
Location: 2810 Seabrook Island Road, Johns Island, South Carolina
Contact: 843-768-1337, stchristopher.org
Dates: Weekly sessions throughout summer from June 7-Aug. 9
Ages: Grades K-12, Coed
Price: $245-$555
Camp Sandy Ridge
Sandy Ridge, owned and operated by Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina, is our resident camp located in Bennettsville. The camp is on more than 400 acres of beautiful sand hills.
Location: 3681 Girl Scout Road, Bennettsville, South Carolina
Contact: 843-479-6814, girlscoutsesc.org/en/camp/sandy-ridge.html
Dates: Check website for details
Ages: 6-17, Girls
Price: Check website for details
Camp Sewee
Campers will explore the wonders of marine science and the South Carolina coast while having the time of their lives. Activities include tubing, surfing, fishing, day trips to the SC Aquarium, Sewee Education Center and a local water park.
Location: 7407 Doar Road, Awendaw, South Carolina
Contact: 843-212-2088, seweesummer.camp
Dates: Ages 8-14: June 9-14, June 16-21, June 23-28, June 30-July 5, July 7-12, July 14-19, July 21-26, July 28-Aug. 2; Ages 13-16: Aug. 4-9
Ages: 8-16, Coed
Price: $501-$650
Camp Spearhead
Camp Spearhead is more than just a camp, it’s a place where children and adults alike can escape social isolation. And a place where they’re seen as people, not just a disability.
Location: 4232 Highway 11, Marietta, South Carolina
Contact: 864-288-6470, greenvillerec.com/therapeutic-special-needs/
Dates: Check website for details
Ages: 8 and older, Coed
Price: $340-$787
Camp Tekoa
On-site activities including boating, bouldering wall, arts and crafts, water games, swimming, hiking, low elements challenge course, outdoor cooking, campfires, talent shows and more.
Location: 211 Thomas Road, Hendersonville, North Carolina
Contact: 828-692-6516, camptekoa.org
Dates: Sessions throughout summer from June 9-Aug. 9
Ages: 7-17, Coed
Price: $635-$1,425
Camp Thunderbird
The facility is located on 1.7 miles of Lake Wylie shoreline in South Carolina. The 100-acre facility boasts a high ropes course, zip line, alpine tower, two swimming pools and more than 20 Sunfish sailboats.
Location: One Thunderbird Lane, Lake Wylie, South Carolina
Contact: 704-716-4105, ymcacharlotte.org
Dates: June 9-15, June 9-22, June 9-July 6, June 16-22, June 23-July 6, July 7-20, July 21-27, July 21-Aug. 3, July 28-Aug. 3, Aug. 4-10
Ages: 7-16, Coed
Price: Check website for details
Camp Voyager
Camp Voyager is for the techies, the gamers, the creative explorers, the young engineers who always have to figure out how things work.
Location: 698 Concord Church Road, Pickens, South Carolina
Contact: 864-546-5506, voyagersummer.camp
Dates: Coed: June 9-14, June 23-28; Boys only: July 7-12, July 14-19, July 28-Aug. 2, Aug. 4-9
Ages: 8-14, Coed
Price: $501-$650
Camp Walkabout
This summer, become a rock climber, caver, kayaker, paddle boarder and explorer. All you need is an adventurous spirit, an enthusiastic attitude and a willingness to try new things.
Location: 171 Baylor School Road, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Contact: 423-757-2515, baylorschool.org/summer/overnight-camps/camp-walkabout
Dates: Check website for details
Ages: 8-16, Coed
Price: $1,384-$2,484
Camp Wayfarer Summer Camp for Boys and Girls
Camp Wayfarer is a traditional sleep-away camp for boys and girls. We offer more than 30 activities to help every child in their own strengths and challenge them to try new things.
Location: One Red Bird Song Road, Flat Rock, North Carolina
Contact: 828-290-7212, campwayfarer.com
Dates: June 9-27, June 9-15, June 16-27, June 30-July 27, June 30-July 19, July 14-27, June 9-July 27, June 30-July 13
Ages: 6-16, Coed
Price: $1,500-$6,600
Camp Wildlife
Hunt, fish, shoot and ride at Camp Wildlife, the ultimate summer camp experience for those who love the great outdoors. Based on age and skill level, activities include shooting sports, wildlife ecology, outdoor survival skills, hunter safety and more.
Location: 8001 M.W. Rickenbaker Road, Summerton, South Carolina
Contact: 803-399-4497, wildlifesummer.camp
Dates: Standard: June 9-14, June 16-21, June 23-28, July 7-12; Intermediate: July 14-19, July 21-26; Advanced: July 28-Aug. 2, Aug. 4-9
Ages: 6-14, Coed
Price: $455-$820
Camp Wildwood
Camp Wildwood provides a basic introduction to South Carolina’s wildlife and natural resources and an understanding of and commitment to the wise use and management of their resources.
Location: Kings Mountain State Park, South Carolina
Contact: 803-720-9299, campwildwoodsc.com
Dates: June 16-22
Ages: Rising 10th-12th grade, Coed
Price: $200
Camp Woodmont
Choose from any number of activities including archery, arts and crafts, basketball, ball sports, canoeing, zip line, climbing wall, cheerleading, dance, ropes course, drama, goofy golf, high ropes, hiking and more.
Location: 381 Moonlight Drive, Cloudland, Georgia
Contact: 423-472-6070, campwoodmont.com
Dates: May 26-31, May 26-June 7, June 2-7, June 9-14, June 9-21, June 16-21, June 23-28, June 23-July 5, June 30-July 5, July 7-12, July 7-19, July 14-19, July 21-26
Ages: 6-14, Coed
Price: $910-$1,530
Clemson Basketball: Brad Brownell Boys Basketball Camp
Brad Brownell Boys Basketball Camps offer an opportunity for players to receive valuable instruction on the fundamental skills of basketball. Campers will be made aware of the characteristics that define successful players.
Location: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina
Contact: 864-656-1954, clemsontigers.com/clemson-camps/
Dates: June 16-19
Ages: Rising grades 2-12, Boys
Price: $350-$495
College of Charleston Volleyball Camp
Join head coach Jason Kepner and staff for all skills volleyball camp. Spend time on every skill needed to play volleyball at a high level. You will also have an opportunity to spend three nights in the dorms and eat on campus.
Location: 301 Meeting St., Charleston, South Carolina
Contact: 843-953-8246, cougarvolleyballcamp.com
Dates: Team Camp: July 12-14; Elite Skills Camp: July 15-18; Positional Camps with overnight option: Libero Camp July 19, Hitters Camp July 20 and Setter Camp July 21
Ages: 13-18, Girls
Price: $195-$425
Falling Creek Camp
Falling Creek’s 645-acre campus is set in a secluded mountain-top cove in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Location: 816 Falling Creek Camp Road, Zirconia, North Carolina
Contact: 828-692-0262, fallingcreek.com
Dates: June 2-21, June 23-July 19, July 21-Aug. 2, Aug. 4-9
Ages: Grades 1-11, Boys
Price: $1,650-$6,500
Furman Band and Orchestra Camp
An intensive one-week experience designed to encourage 260 students to fuel their musical enthusiasm and boost their playing skills. Talented musicians from across the country come to Furman with expectations of taking their performance skills to the next level.
Location: 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, South Carolina
Contact: 864-294-2086, furman.edu/summermusic
Dates: June 9-14
Ages: 12-18, Coed
Price: $520/boarders; $410/commuters
Furman Summer Jazz Camp
A joint program of Furman Music and the nonprofit Greenville Jazz Collective, the camp is a unique experience designed to encourage high school students of all levels to fuel their jazz performance skills. Students will take daily classes in jazz theory, improvisation and jazz history and perform in a big band and/or jazz combo.
Location: 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, South Carolina
Contact: 864-294-3284, furman.edu/summermusic
Dates: June 23-27
Ages: Grades 9-12, Coed
Price: $530/boarders; $410/commuters
Furman Summer Keyboard Institute
The Summer Keyboard Institute offers young pianists and organists a unique major and minor style of study in a variety of keyboard areas. Designed for intermediate and advanced pianists and organists. All students perform at the end of the week.
Location: 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, South Carolina
Contact: 864-294-2099, furman.edu/summerkeyboard
Dates: June 16-21
Ages: 12-18, Coed
Price: $610/boarders; $510/commuters
Furman Young Artist Vocal XP
The Young Artist Vocal Experience is an intensive one-week summer workshop for talented singers. Vocal styles taught: musical theater, opera, sacred, art song, oratorio. Participants have the opportunity to develop their skills through voice classes, acting classes, master classes, student recitals, faculty recitals, alumni recitals and special topic sessions.
Location: 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, South Carolina
Contact: 864-294-2223, furman.edu/summermusic
Dates: June 16-21
Ages: 15-18, Coed
Price: $630/boarders; $530/commuters
GoSciTech
SoSciTech is the S.C. Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics’ annual residential summer science camp. GoSciTech provides unmatched opportunities to explore the endless possibilities of science and technology in an interactive, residential environment.
Location: 401 Roadroad Ave., Hartsville, South Carolina
Contact: 843-383-3958, scgssm.org/camps/goscitech
Dates: June 16-22, June 23-29, July 7-13, July 14-20
Ages: Rising grades 8-10, Coed
Price: $800-$900
Green River Preserve
Green River Preserve is a noncompetitive, coed summer camp connecting children with nature. Located on a 3,400-acre private wildlife preserve in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina, this extraordinary natural setting inspires campers to have a greater understanding of themselves, their environment and their fellow man.
Location: 301 Green Mountain Road, Cedar Mountain, North Carolina
Contact: 828-698-8828, greenriverpreserve.org
Dates: June 9-14, June 16-28, June 30-July 18, July 21-Aug. 2, Aug. 4-9
Ages: Rising grades 2-9, Coed
Price: $1,475-$4,200
Luzerne Music Center
This instrumental music program includes classes in music theory, private instruction, chamber music, orchestral and weekly performance opportunities. Students attend world-class performances at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, explore day trips unique to the region and build lifelong friendships with peers.
Location: 203 Lake Tour Road, Lake Luzerne, New York
Contact: 518-696-2771, luzernemusic.org
Dates: Junior Session (ages 9-14): June 16-29, June 30-July 12; Senior Session (ages 14-18): July 15-Aug. 11
Ages: 9-18, Coed
Price: $2,410-$4,865
Monte Lee Baseball Camps at Clemson University
Monte Lee Baseball Camps at Clemson University are designed to help improve the performance of baseball players of all ages and skill levels. Campers will receive instruction from some of the top coaches in the country who care about the betterment of each individual player.
Location: Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina
Contact: 864-637-8474, monteleebaseballcamps.com
Dates: July 7-11, July 14-18
Ages: 11-18, Boys
Price: $610/overnight; $495/commuter
Mountain Camp
For 40 years, The Mountain has provided enriching traditional and adventure youth summer camp programs filled with recreation, adventure, education and creativity.
Location: 3872 Dillard Road, Highlands, North Carolina
Contact: 828-526-5838, themountainrlc.org
Dates: Sessions throughout the summer from June 9-July 20
Ages: 6-17, Coed
Price: $625+
Nike Junior Golf Camp at Wofford College
Take advantage of top-notch golf instruction from experienced collegiate coaches and teaching professionals while enjoying a slice of college life on Wofford's beautiful campus. The overnight camp includes all golf instruction, course play, meals, housing and evening activities.
Location: 429 N. Church St., Spartanburg, South Carolina
Contact: 864-597-4495, ussportscamps.com/golf/nike/wofford-college/
Dates: June 9-13
Ages: 10-18, Coed
Price: $1,045
No. 1 Soccer Camps
The No. 1 Goalkeeper Camp and the No. 1 Striker Camp offer an opportunity for players to challenge themselves in a full week of soccer education. Based on the “Go to Goal” curriculum with modern methodologies, the camp offers five distinct levels and programs for field players and goalkeepers of every age and ability level.
Location: 9200 University Blvd., Charleston, South Carolina
Contact: no1soccercamps.com
Dates: July 14-18
Ages: 7-18, Coed
Price: $299-$879
Project WISE Camp
Project WISE gives kids a chance to experience Clemson University and the many wonders of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as having the opportunity to bond with the other girls in the afternoons while participating in social activities.
Location: 158 Freeman Hall, Clemson, South Carolina
Contact: 864-656-1089, clemson.edu/cecas/departments/peer-wise/outreach/project_wise.html
Dates: June 23-28
Ages: Rising grades 7 and 8, Girls
Price: $850
South Carolina Commission’s School for Agriculture
Challenging and engaging experience for rising 11th- and 12th-graders to explore academic and career opportunities within agriculture and natural resources. Workshops, speakers, labs, tours and sessions that expose participants to business, technology and scientific opportunities within these industries.
Location: F153 Poole Agriculture Center, Clemson, South Carolina
Contact: 864-656-1534, clemson.edu/cafls/sccsa
Dates: July 20-26
Ages: 15-18, Coed
Price: $375 (SC residents), $650 (non-residents)
Strong Rock Camp and Retreat
An adventure camp found in the hills of the Appalachian Mountains dedicated to the love, care and education of children. Activities include archery, canoeing, horseback riding and rock climbing. All in a safe Christian environment.
Location: Cleveland, Georgia
Contact: 706-348-1533, strongrockcamp.com
Dates: Mini Camp (one week): June 2-7, June 9-14; Main Camp (two weeks): June 16-28, June 30-July 12, July 14-26
Ages: Mini Camp: Rising 1st grade-rising 8th grade; Main Camp: Rising 2nd-rising 10th grade, Coed
Price: Mini Camp: $850, Main Camp: $1,790
Summer in NYC
Summer in NYC is a three-week long performing arts summer camp where the participants reside at The Juilliard School, working with world-class artists, teachers, casting directors and agents. Private lessons are alternated with seminars, workshops and activities.
Location: 60 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York City, New York
Contact: 843-745-0317, summerinnyc.org
Dates: June 9-29
Ages: 13 and up, Coed
Price: $3,850
Summer Music Camp for Band, Orchestra and Piano
Campers elect Senior and Junior Band or Orchestra, or Piano Camp. A non-stop mix of ensemble, masterclasses, lessons, electives and recreation. Saturday concerts feature performances by all campers.
Location: 9200 University Blvd., Charleston, South Carolina
Contact: 843-882-7762, charlestonsouthern.edu/musiccamp
Dates: June 25-30
Ages: 9-17, Coed
Price: $360 for boarders, $300 for day camp plus meals, piano campers add $60
Talisman Summer Camp
Talisman provides summer camp opportunities for ages 6-22 with high-functioning Autism Spectrum Disorders (Asperger’s), ADD/ADHD and learning differences. Providing a structured, nurturing environment within an exciting adventure program while increasing social skills, personal responsibility and friendship.
Location: 64 Gap Creek Road, Zirconia, North Carolina
Contact: 855-588-8254, talismancamps.com
Dates: Check website for details
Ages: 6-22, Coed
Price: $3,185-$4,335
Tiger Girls Soccer Camp
Directed by Clemson University Head Coach Eddie Radwanski
Location: Clemson, South Carolina
Contact: 864-656-9703, tigergirlssoccercamp.com
Dates: Pre-Academy Camp (Ages 9-13): June 13-16; Pre-Elite ID Camp (Ages 13-15): July 21-24; Elite Goalkeeper ID Camp (Ages 13-18): July 21-24; Elite Prospect ID Camp (Ages 13-18): July 21-24
Ages: 9-18, Girls
Price: $575
Tiger Tennis Camp at Clemson
This camp is for all levels of play: White Camp for beginner to intermediate players, Orange Camp for intermediate to advanced players, Orange Crush for tournament players and the Top Tiger Camp for college bound scholarship player (ages 13-17).
Location: P.O. Box 1251, Clemson, South Carolina
Contact: 864-985-3969, tigertenniscamp.com
Dates: June 2-6, June 9-13, June 16-20, June 23-27
Ages: 9-17, Coed
Price: $895
Vocal & Musical Theatre Camp
Vocal campers will participate in a variety of ensembles during the week, ranging from small theater sketches to medium chamber choir to large camp chorus. Instruction in vocal techniques and masterclasses will complement the ensemble experience. All vocal campers will have an hour music elective of their choice.
Location: 9200 University Blvd., Charleston, South Carolina
Contact: 843-882-7762, charlestonsouthern.edu/musiccamp
Dates: June 18-23
Ages: 9-17, Coed
Price: $360 for boarders, $300 for day camp plus meals
YMCA Camp Greenville
Programs include base camp, adventure trips, equestrian programs and leadership camper opportunities. We pride ourselves on making safe, fun, educational and magical experiences for your children through our core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.
Location: 4399 YMCA Camp Road, Cleveland, South Carolina
Contact: 864-836-3291, campgreenville.org
Dates: Check website for details
Ages: 7-18, Coed
Price: $385-$1,690