Natural Gathering Grounds – Junior Explorers Club

Get ready for weekly outdoor camps and explorational learning. Junior Explorers, ages 5-12, will be transported to Natural Gathering Grounds, a 54-acre venue on the Edisto River. Designed to reconnect with nature, our camps will offer participation in hikes, nature art, kids yoga, river play, beach fun, farming, fishing, and more! 10am to 3pm with bus transportation to and from the Kids Garden Locations. Children are welcome to join enriching Kids Garden activities at one of our centers before or after Junior Explorers Club Camp hours.
Natural Gathering Grounds Contact Info
|Address
|320 West Coleman Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC
|57 Windermere Blvd. Mt., Charleston, SC
|Website
|https://kidsplaygarden.com/charleston-camps/
|Phone Number
|843-606-2716 (Mt Pleasant) 843-637-4602 (Charleston)
|https://www.facebook.com/KidsGardenCHS
|https://www.instagram.com/kidsgarden/