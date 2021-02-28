Dance the Summer away with Magnolia Dance Academy. Half day camps for ages 3-13 filled with crafts, games, dance, and fun themes each week. Explore the worlds of My Little Pony in our Rainbow Squad Camp; learn how to be “Fancy” like “Nancy” in our Fancy Nancy camp; go on a Frozen adventure with Elsa and Anna in our Frozen camp; learn cool hip hop moves in our Kids Bop Hip Hop camp; work on cartwheels and backbends in our Acro/Tumbling Workshop camp, and more!
Register online TODAY!
Magnolia Dance Academy
|Address
|2007 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC
|Website
|https://www.mdadance.com/summer-camp
|Phone Number
|843-821-4006
|https://www.facebook.com/Magnoliadanceacademy/
|https://www.instagram.com/mdadance__/