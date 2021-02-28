You have permission to edit this article.
Magnolia Dance Academy

Dance the Summer away with Magnolia Dance Academy.  Half day camps for ages 3-13 filled with crafts, games, dance, and fun themes each week.  Explore the worlds of My Little Pony in our Rainbow Squad Camp; learn how to be “Fancy” like “Nancy” in our Fancy Nancy camp; go on a Frozen adventure with Elsa and Anna in our Frozen camp; learn cool hip hop moves in our Kids Bop Hip Hop camp; work on cartwheels and backbends in our Acro/Tumbling Workshop camp, and more! 

Register online TODAY! 

Address 2007 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC
Website https://www.mdadance.com/summer-camp
Phone Number 843-821-4006
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Magnoliadanceacademy/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mdadance__/