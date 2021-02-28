Kids Garden Creative Arts Center & Camps

Kids Garden’s eco-friendly, creative arts learning center will feature an array of themed & specialized camps for the summer months; dance, mad science, gardening, outer space, artisans & crafts. Enjoy STEAM activities, lessons, art projects, games, and optional field trips. We will offer differentiated, hands-on fun that will ignite the interest, boost confidence, and encourage creativity of our learners. To learn more and register, visit us online. Two locations in the Lowcountry.
Kids Garden Contact Info
|Address
|320 West Coleman Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC
|57 Windermere Blvd., Charleston, SC
|Website
|https://kidsplaygarden.com/charleston-camps/
|https://www.facebook.com/KidsGardenCHS
|https://www.instagram.com/kidsgarden/
|Phone Number
|843-606-2716 (Mt Pleasant) 843-637-4602 (Charleston)