Foundations Early Learning Center – Extreme STEAM Summer Camp

  • Updated
Foundations Early Learning Center

Looking for something fun AND educational? Extreme STEAM is exciting, innovative, and educational. Each week includes themed STEAM projects, including drones, LEGOs, coding, DNA testing, and more. New for 2021 – combat learning loss with BOOST Math & English, and ensure your child meets grade-level expectations in math, reading, and writing. Industry-leading COVID-19 health & safety standards. In-person and virtual tours available.  

For more information check us out online! 

Foundations Early Learning Center Contact Info

Address 126 Foxbank Plantation Blvd, Moncks Corner, SC
Website https://www.foundationselc.com/summer
Phone Number 843-203-8349
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FoundationsEarlyLearningCenters/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/foundationsELC/