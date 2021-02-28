You have permission to edit this article.
City of Charleston Recreation Department

The City of Charleston Recreation Department has a summer camp for everyone! We offer full day camps, athletic camps for every sport, fitness and movement camps, art and dance camps, nature camps, gymnastics camp and more! Registration opens March 20 at 8:30am.   To find camp locations nearest you or to learn more, please visit us online!

City of Charleston Recreation Department Contact Info

Address 823 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
Website https://charleston-sc.gov/camps
Phone Number 843-724-7327
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/chsrecreation