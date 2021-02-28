Charleston Zipline Adventures Kids Zip & Rock Climbing Camp

Campers will zip and play on our Kids Zip Line course specifically designed for our younger adventurers. After they are done zipping, they will get to challenge themselves on our Climbing Wall and enjoy group outdoor activities together! Doesn’t that sound like a blast? This Two-Day camp is offered on Mon/Wed or Tue/Thur from 9am -12pm. $110/child (Ages 6-10). Only 20 spots per week, so register TODAY online!
