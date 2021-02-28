You have permission to edit this article.
Charleston Zipline Adventures Kids Zip & Rock Climbing Camp

Charleston Zip Line Adventures

Campers will zip and play on our Kids Zip Line course specifically designed for our younger adventurers.  After they are done zipping, they will get to challenge themselves on our Climbing Wall and enjoy group outdoor activities together!  Doesn’t that sound like a blast?  This Two-Day camp is offered on Mon/Wed or Tue/Thur from 9am -12pm.  $110/child (Ages 6-10).  Only 20 spots per week, so register TODAY online!

Charleston Zip Line Adventures Contact Info

Address 1152 Guerins Bridge Road, Awendaw, SC
Website https://www.charlestonziplineadventures.com/
Phone Number 843-928-3947
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/charlestonziplineadventures
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/charlestonziplineadventures/

 

 