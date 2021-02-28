Charleston SUP Safaris Stand-Up Paddleboard & Kayaking Camps

This camp has it all: Stand-Up Paddle boarding and kayaking on the Folly River and Folly Beach! Kids learn about the local ecology and marine life while paddling close to dolphins and more. Surf's Up, learn to SUP surf on Folly Beach with lifeguard certified instructors. CO-ED Camps held Mon-Fri from 9a-12p; ages 10-15. NO EXPERIENCE NEEDED. Mini Camps available daily. Register online TODAY!
Charleston SUP Safaris Contact Info
|Address
|83 Center Street, Folly Beach, SC
|Website
|https://charlestonsupsafaris.com/events/summer-camp/
|Phone Number
|843-817-7877
|facebook.com/CharlestonSUPSafaris