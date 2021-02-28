Charleston Soccer Academy is committed to developing youth soccer players in a fun, challenging environment. We have many different camp offerings that are suited for every ability level from the player just starting out, to the youth national team star! Summer 2021 dates for Petite Feet and Day camps are June 21-25 and July 12-16. All camps held at the Patriots Point Soccer Stadium. To register, visit us online!
Charleston Soccer Academy Contact Info
|Address
|85 Patriots Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC
|Website
|https://www.charlestonsocceracademy.com/
|Phone Number
|(843) 860-3822
|https://www.facebook.com/charlestonsocceracademy