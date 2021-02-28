You have permission to edit this article.
Charleston Jazz Academy

  • Updated
Charleston Jazz

Charleston Jazz Family Day Charleston Jazz Festival

The Charleston Jazz Academy brings together students of all backgrounds and ages in a collaborative, fun and challenging environment to expand their repertoire and nurture the skills of music and improvisation while emphasizing the importance of teamwork, creativity and self-expression. Whether virtual or in-person, find your sound at the Charleston Jazz Academy.

Charleston Jazz Contact Info

Address 3005 West Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Website https://charlestonjazz.com/academy/
Email Jan@charlestonjazz.com
Phone Number 843-745-5908
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/charlestonjazzacademy
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/chsjazzacademy/

 

 

 

 