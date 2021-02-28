Come join us at Charleston Day School May 31 - June 11 for a fun start to summer! Our camps can be enjoyed by rising 1st grade through 6th grade. We offer a wide variety of multi-sport camps, boatbuilding, fencing, crafts, STEM-based camps, international cooking, and many more! Camps will be held on the CDS campus in the heart of beautiful downtown Charleston and all the latest safety protocols will be strictly adhered to.
Charleston Day School Contact Info
|Address
|15 Archdale St, Charleston, SC
|Website
|http://www.charlestondayschool.org/
|Phone Number
|(843) 377-0315
|https://www.facebook.com/charlestondayschool
|eric.getter@charlestonday.org