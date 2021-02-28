You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blair Center of the Arts

  • Updated
Blaire Center of the Arts

Get artsy this summer with 9 weeks of in-person fun, from June – August. Our half-day camps are for ages 4-12 and run Monday through Friday. 9am-12pm (Morning) or 1pm-4pm (Afternoon). Choose from a variety of camps such as Drawing & Painting, Mosaics & Mixed Media, Wearable Art, Cartoons & Caricatures, Slime & TyeDye, and more! All supplies provided.

Blair Center of the Arts Contact Info

Address 1125 Bowman Road, #100, Mt. Pleasant, SC
Website https://www.creativeartsofmp.com/summer-camps
Phone Number 843-936-6351
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/creativeartsofmp
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/blaircenterforthearts/

 

 

 