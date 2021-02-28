You have permission to edit this article.
Bach to Rock

Designed for beginners to seasoned musicians age 4 - 12, Bach to Rock (B2R) camps are taught using our unique B2R instruction method, which will have campers playing full songs in no time! Students are placed into groups according to age and skill level. Ensemble playing, teamwork and music instruction is included with every camp program. Offering half and full-day options for week, partial week or single day camps from June 21 - August 21. No musical experience necessary. Visit our site for more info.

Bach to Rock Contact Info

Address 624 Long Point Rd, Unit D, Mt. Pleasant, SC
Website https://mountpleasant.b2rmusic.com/camps
Phone Number 843-972-8512
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/B2RMtPleasantSC/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/bachtorockmusic/

 

 