You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ashley Hall Summer Programs

  • Updated
Ashley Hall

Ashley Hall is downtown Charleston’s premier summer camp destination for girls and boys ages 3-10. Scheduled June 14 - July 30, the Ashley Hall Summer Program schedule includes a wide variety of day and specialty camp offerings, including sessions for young boys. For registration and more information, visit www.ashleyhall.org/summerprograms

Ashley Hall Contact Info

Address 172 Rutledge Avenue (entrance at 133 Smith St) Charleston, SC
Phone Number (843) 722-4088
Website www.ashleyhall.org/summerprograms
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ashleyhall.pqv
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ashleyhall_pqv/

 

 

 