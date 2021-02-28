You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AR Workshop

  • Updated
AR Workshop

Join us at AR Workshop for creative and crafty Summer ARt Camps! Offering morning (9:30am-12:30pm) and afternoon (2-5pm) sessions every week starting June 21st.   Our camps are designed for girls and boys, ages 7-14. Campers will create 4 DIY youth projects and a DIY camp t-shirt! Participants will customize and choose their project designs and paint colors from our decor line of paints! LCP special offer, save $10 using promo code:  LCP2021.  Check our calendar to register! 

AR Contact

Address 280 W. Coleman Blvd Ste B, Mt. Pleasant,SC
Phone Number 843-501-0776
Email mtpleasant@arworkshop.com
Website www.arworkshop.com/mtpleasant
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/arworkshopmtpleasant
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/arworkshopmtpleasant/