Join us at AR Workshop for creative and crafty Summer ARt Camps! Offering morning (9:30am-12:30pm) and afternoon (2-5pm) sessions every week starting June 21st. Our camps are designed for girls and boys, ages 7-14. Campers will create 4 DIY youth projects and a DIY camp t-shirt! Participants will customize and choose their project designs and paint colors from our decor line of paints! LCP special offer, save $10 using promo code: LCP2021. Check our calendar to register!
AR Contact
|Address
|280 W. Coleman Blvd Ste B, Mt. Pleasant,SC
|Phone Number
|843-501-0776
|mtpleasant@arworkshop.com
|Website
|www.arworkshop.com/mtpleasant
|https://www.facebook.com/arworkshopmtpleasant
|https://www.instagram.com/arworkshopmtpleasant/