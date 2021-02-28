You have permission to edit this article.
Aldersgate UMC – Play Maker Day Camp

Play Maker Day Camp at Aldersgate UMC in North Charleston is welcoming campers 4 through 12 years old for an exciting summer of faith, fun, and fellowship!  Campers will enjoy VBS style devotionals, exciting outdoor camp games, arts, crafts, and more!  Camp is $100 per week and runs from 7 am to 6 pm all summer long.  Registration opens March 1st. 

Contact Info

Address 1444 Remount Road, North Charleston
Phone Number 843-744-0283
Email Camp@AldersgateRemount.org
Website https://aldersgateremount.org/play-maker-day-camp/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/AldersgateRemount