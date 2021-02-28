Aldersgate UMC – Play Maker Day Camp

Play Maker Day Camp at Aldersgate UMC in North Charleston is welcoming campers 4 through 12 years old for an exciting summer of faith, fun, and fellowship! Campers will enjoy VBS style devotionals, exciting outdoor camp games, arts, crafts, and more! Camp is $100 per week and runs from 7 am to 6 pm all summer long. Registration opens March 1st.
Contact Info
|Address
|1444 Remount Road, North Charleston
|Phone Number
|843-744-0283
|Camp@AldersgateRemount.org
|Website
|https://aldersgateremount.org/play-maker-day-camp/
|https://www.facebook.com/AldersgateRemount