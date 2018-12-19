Tuesday, Jan. 1
Folly Beach’s Bill Murray Look-A-Like Polar Bear Plunge
What: It’s New Year’s Day and you undoubtedly had a wild night watching the Flip-Flop Drop and ringing it in Folly-style. So why stop there? Kick your year off right with the “Bill Murray Look-A-Like” Polar Bear Plunge. Dress up like your favorite Bill Murray character and, on New Year’s Day, run into ocean.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Folly Beach
Price: Free
More info: follybeach.com
Sullivan’s Island Polar Bear Plunge
What: The Sullivan’s Island Polar Bear Plunge supports the Special Olympics of South Carolina. Enjoy a morning of libations and then plunge into the ocean (plunge time to be announced). It’s a Sullivan’s Island tradition like no other.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Dunleavy’s Pub, 2213 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: Free
More info: dunleavysplunge.com
5K New Years Day Pajama Run-Recycle, Reuse and Renew
What: Start off the new year on a healthy step with a 5K. Enjoy the spectacular river, marsh views and majestic oaks as you run. After the race, stay for soup and cornbread. Wear your pajamas!
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $10 for fun run, $25 for 5K
More info: facebook.com/events/2127398560848495/
New Year's Day 5K
What: Whether you're kicking off your New Year's resolution or working off those New Year's Eve overindulgences, come out to the beach on New Year's Day and break a sweat. Don’t miss this 5K fun run, walk or stroll. Prizes will be awarded for the top male and female finisher.
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 1 Sundial Circle, Isle of Palms
Price: $22.94 for adults and children
More info: destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes
Wednesday, Jan. 2
Awendaw Green Barn Jam
What: Head to Awendaw Green for a weekly barn jam, featuring a variety of local and visiting musicians. The event is BYOB, and food is available for purchase from Wood Fired Pizza and the Roost Bar N’ Grille. Pets on a leash are welcome, along with guests of all ages. If you arrive early, you may even get a chance to play some disc golf at Sewee Outpost.
When: Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30
Where: 4853 U.S. 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More info: awendawgreen.com
Friday, Jan. 4
South Carolina Stingrays
What: The South Carolina Stingrays take on Worcester Wailers.
When: 7:05 p.m.
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$33
More info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Artwalk
What: Located along historic Broad Street, Gallery Row opens its doors for the first Friday of the month on Broad Street with events and activities hosted by the 15 galleries, restaurants, shops and boutiques.
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Various galleries in downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More info: charlestongalleryassociation.com
Beethoven's 5th
What: Perhaps the most recognizable piece of classical music ever written, Beethoven's 5th Symphony rose to international prominence during World War II, when the BBC used the symphony's famous four-note opening to preface daily radio broadcasts.
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: $21-$86
More info: charlestonsymphony.org
Saturday, Jan. 7
Healthy Cooking Class & Dinner
What: Join chef Brett McKee to learn healthy eating and cooking in the home, enjoy a relaxing dinner and learn food and wine pairings. Proceeds benefit MUSC Psychiatry's Weight Management Program.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: 139 B Market St., Charleston
Price: $105
More info: facebook.com/events/262366947813633/
Sunday, Jan. 6
Save the Light 2019 Oyster Roast
What: All you can eat, local oysters, homemade desserts and plenty of ice-cold beer, wine, soda and water. Entertainment will be provided on the dock.
When: 2-5 p.m.
Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowens Island Road, Charleston
Price: $45 in advance or $50 at the gate. All of the proceeds are used to support restoration and preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse.
More info: facebook.com/events/2237085399895252/
Monday, Jan. 7
Annual Wild Dunes/Club Car Pro-Am 2019
What: PGA Professionals from North and South Carolina, along with three amateurs, will tee it up at the annual Wild Dunes/Club Car Pro-Am. The 36-hole stroke play event, sponsored by Wild Dunes Resort and Club Car, will be held at both of the Tom Fazio-designed Links and Harbor Golf Courses.
When: Jan. 7-9
Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 1 Sundial Circle, Isle of Palms
Price: Check website for details
More info: destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes
Est. 1773: The Charleston Museum's Early Days
What: The Early Days gallery reflects the museum’s long history from its founding before the American Revolution to the late 20th century. This gallery re-creates the museum in the late 19th century when the institution served as a “window to the world” for visitors and Charleston residents.
When: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free for members and free with admission
More info: facebook.com/events/1517172971759539/
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Rock of Ages
What: Broadway's Best Party is turning up the volume to 10! The "Rock of Ages Tenth Anniversary Tour" is blazing across North America.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: $33-$94
More info: gaillardcenter.org
Charleston Restaurant Week
What: The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week is set. The event, executed by the Greater Charleston Restaurant Association, is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area. It’s an opportunity to enjoy the world-renowned cuisine of the Lowcountry as participating restaurants offer prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus. For a full list of participating restaurants, please continue to check for an updated list upon the start of the week.
When: Jan. 9-20
Where: Various restaurants in downtown Charleston
Price: Varies by restaurants
More info: charlestonrestaurantassociation.com
Willie Nelson
What: The one and only Willie Nelson is coming to the North Charleston Coliseum.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $58-$148
More info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Thursday, Jan. 10
Travis Tritt
What: Nearly 30 years after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell out shows and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. Continuously performing shows with a heavy appearance schedule, Tritt is proving to be unstoppable.
When: Doors open at 7 p.m., shows starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $49.50-$65
More info: charlestonmusichall.com
Friday, Jan. 11
South Carolina Stingrays
What: The South Carolina Stingrays take on the Atlanta Gladiators.
When: 7:05 p.m.
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$33
More info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Conversations with a Curator: #YesterdayInMicrofashion
What: "#YesterdayInMicrofashion: 150 Years of Charleston’s Children" explores the evolution of children’s fashion in Charleston and the Lowcountry through more than a century of fashionable outfits, worn by the smallest of Charleston’s residents. With more than 50 garments from every milestone of a child’s life, including christening gowns, mourning wear, fancy dress and skeleton suits, this exhibition will turn the idea of tradition in terms of children’s clothing, upside down as it explores dresses worn by boys, the boots worn by girls and the colors worn by both.
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Check website for details
More info: charlestonmuseum.org
Rosie Revere, Engineer
What: The Charleston Gaillard Education Initiative presents the Theatreworks USA’s musical production of "Rosie Revere, Engineer." Based on the books "Rosie Revere, Engineer," "Iggy Peck, Architect" and "Ada Twist, Scientist" by Andrea Beaty. Ms. Greer’s classroom includes three inquisitive out-of-the-box thinkers.
When: 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Check website for details
More info: gaillardcenter.org
Saturday, Jan. 12
The Harlem Globetrotters
What: The Harlem Globetrotters are here to put on their most exciting show.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Meet the Author: Kate DiCamillo
What: Award-winning children's author and beloved storyteller Kate DiCamillo will discuss her new novel, “Louisiana's Way Home,” the follow-up to her No. 1 New York Times best-selling novel “Raymie Nightingale.” A book signing will follow the discussion, and DiCamillo will sign and personalize an unlimited number of copies of her new book as well as one additional back-list title per person (“Flora & Ulysses,” “The Tale of Despereaux,” “Because of Winn-Dixie,” etc.).
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Oysters on the Point
What: A sister of Party at the Point, this once-a-month winter series features locally steamed oysters, live music and plenty of beer choices. The event features a Bloody Mary bar, outdoor sports cafe and marshmallow roasting.
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Oysters on the Point, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $7 entrance fee
More info: facebook.com/events/249019312624395/
Charleston Marathon
What: This year’s Charleston Marathon is scenic 26.2-mile run that will showcase the beauty and history of the Lowcountry, featuring Hampton Park, The Citadel, the Battery, King Street and a new finish at Riverfront Park. Music and performance groups from our local community will be along the course to keep you moving.
When: 7:15 a.m.
Where: Start on Fishburne Street in front of Burke High School at 244 President St., Charleston.
Price: Marathon: $119, half-marathon $99, Shrimp and Grits 5K $44
More info: charlestonmarathon.com
Sunday, Jan. 13
Chamber Music Charleston at the Dock Street Theatre
What: Chamber Music Charleston returns to the historic Dock Street Theatre for three exceptional programs featuring great works of the chamber music repertoire.
When: Check website for details
Where: Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: Check website for details
More info: chambermusiccharleston.org
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn
What: Don’t miss Bela Fleck, Abigail Washburn and renowned dance troupe Pilobolus at the Charleston Music Hall. The group has created their own timely ghost story by pairing two songs off their latest album, “Echo in the Valley.”
When: Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston
Price: $39.50-$49.50
More info: charlestonmusichall.com
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Full STEAM Ahead: Snot Science
What: Learn about mucus and what it does for your body, then make your own fake snot.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Animal Rescue & Research: Homeschool Explorers Club
What: Birds, turtles, otters and more. Learn about the rescued ambassador animals of the aquarium. Find out about animal research projects that expand from water, land and even in air. You, too, can become a citizen scientist to help our local wildlife.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston
Price: Check website for details
More info: scaquarium.org
Unearthing a Mystery: Stories from Marine Mammal Paleontologists
What: How different are today’s marine mammals from those that swam around millions of years ago? Find out during a special presentation by Dr. Bobby Bossenecker, College of Charleston adjunct lecturer. This lecture will include a tour by Sarah Michalies, Mace Brown Museum collections manager. Reserve your spot today.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Mace Brown Museum of Natural History, 202 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Check website for details
More info: scaquarium.org
Thursday, Jan. 17
Around the World in 80 Minutes
What: Experience an evening of symphonic blockbusters from around the world, including Gershwin's "American in Paris," Brahm's "Hungarian Dance," Ravel's "Bolero" and more. Special appearances by Charleston's Latin percussionist Gino Castillo and the Charleston Taiko Drummers.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St, Charleston
Price: $21-$116
More info: charlestonsymphony.org
Friday, Jan. 18
South Carolina Stingrays
What: The South Carolina Stingrays take on the Orlando Solar Bears
When: 7:05 p.m.
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$33
More info: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Puppet Making Workshop (ages 11 and younger)
What: Create finger and sock puppets, then interact with your new creations.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Saturday, Jan. 19
Number the Stars
What: As German troops begin to "relocate" all the Jews of Denmark, 10-year-old Annemarie Johansen's family takes in Annemarie's best friend Ellen Rosen. Through Annemarie's eyes, audiences watch the Danish resistance help almost the entire Jewish population of Denmark, more than 7,000 souls, escape across the sea to Sweden.
When: 3 p.m., Jan. 19 and 3 p.m., Jan. 20
Where: 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: $30.75
More info: charlestonstage.com
Lowcountry Dog's 4th Annual Eat, Drink & Rescue
What: Lowcountry Dog Magazine's Eat, Drink & Rescue is back for the fourth year. The event features live music from Clint Powell, prize raffle, drink specials and local vendors.
When: 1-4 p.m.
Where: Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston
Price: $10
More info: lowcountrydog.com
January Charleston Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday, local artisans and crafters com together. Food and libations by Edmund's Oast Brewing Company and Merrows Garden Wine Bar are also available.
When: 5-10 p.m.
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St. #115, Charleston
Price: Free
More info: facebook.com/events/770685103281910/
Sunday, Jan. 20
Taste of Folly
What: Held each January, this favorite event proves enticing enough to make even the most disciplined among us throw caution to the wind and just dig in. To make room for this oh-so-tasty event, Center Street shuts down and transforms into four blocks full of food and fun. In addition to local restaurants, other Folly Beach-based food vendors will be doling out delicious fare left and right.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Center Street, Folly Beach
Price: Free, $20 to sample drinks in the cocktails competition
More info: follybeach.com
Thursday, Jan. 24
5th Annual Charleston Jazz Festival
What: The 5th annual Charleston Jazz Festival will jazz up January with performances by a variety of talented jazz artists. Artists of the Charleston Jazz Festival perform a range of styles, including swing, salsa, blues, Brazilian, the “American Songbook” and more.
When: Jan. 24-27
Where: Variety of venues throughout Charleston, including the Charleston Gaillard Center and Sottile Theatre.
Price: Check website for details
More info: charlestonjazz.com/festival/
The Carolopolis Awards
What: Don’t miss the 65th Carolopolis Awards, the marquee fundraising event celebrating the very best of preservation in Charleston, presented by Belmond Charleston Place and Carriage Properties. Following the awards program, the event includes a full reception, silent auction and live music set in the historic Riviera Theatre.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Riviera Theater at Belmond Charleston Place, 205 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $75 for a member, $100 for non-members
More info: preservationsociety.org
Friday, Jan. 25
Charleston Boat Show
What: Pay a visit to the Charleston Boat Show and see some of Regal’s best models, including bowriders, outboards and express cruisers. You won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to see all the models on display and take advantage of the boat show specials.
When: Jan. 25-Jan. 27
Where: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More info: facebook.com/events/1835384923236561/
16th Annual A Night in the Valley
What: A Night in the Valley 2018 raised an astounding $546,696. The funds raised during the event support student scholarships, the student emergency fund and other critical needs of Trident Technical College.
When: 6:30-11 p.m.
Where: The College Center, Trident Technical College, Main Campus, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Check website for details
More info: tridenttech.edu/foundation/events/fd_ANIV.htm
'The Red Velvet Cake Wars'
What: This fast-paced Southern-fried comedy will leave you wondering why your family reunions can’t be this much fun! The Verdeen Cousins have picked the worst time to throw their family reunion: July in Texas tornado season.
When: 8 p.m. on Jan. 25, 26, 31
Where: Flowertown Players, 133 S. Main St, Summerville
Price: $25
More info: flowertownplayers.org
Lighthouse Oyster Roast
What: Enjoy unlimited steamed oysters, pulled pork sandwiches and other tasty food, beer and wine, along with music from Band of Oz and a chance to win exciting raffle prizes. Start off your weekend with a lot of fun as you support opportunities for jobs, independence and empowerment for people who are blind in the Lowcountry.
When: 7-11 p.m.
Where: Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Drive, Summerville
Price: $45, $25 kids 12 and younger
More info: facebook.com/events/1096097323887199/
Saturday, Jan. 26
The Charleston Jazz Festival: Bobby McFerrin with Ranky Tanky
What: The fifth annual Charleston Jazz Festival presents an extraordinary collaboration showcasing the great musical explorer Bobby McFerrin with Charleston's own Ranky Tanky.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: $53-$128
More info: gaillardcenter.org
The Great Amazing Race
What: Get ready to enjoy America's top rated family-friendly adventure race. Open for ages 4 to 84. Walk, jog or run and be prepared to get a little dirty and wet. It's a great bonding experience and way more fun than a 5K race. Modeled after the popular TV show “The Amazing Race,” two person teams (adult/adult, adult/kid or kid/kid) complete a 1.5 mile cross country course speckled with a variety of physical challenges. How well you work together with your teammate is the single most important skill for the race.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Terrace, Charleston
Price: Check website for details
More info: greatamazingrace.com
Creative Writing Club
What: Do you love to write? Join a monthly kids writing club to write and share your work with friends. Call 843-883-3914 or email poe@ccpl.org for details about the featured writing prompt.
When: 10:30-11:15 a.m.
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave., Sullivan's Island
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Superhero Training Academy
What: Do you have what it takes to be a superhero? Learn to fight crime and find your super power. Costumes are encouraged.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Sunday, Jan. 27
Lowcountry Oyster Festival
What: Who’s ready to do some oyster shucking? How does 80,000 pounds of oysters sound? The Lowcountry Oyster Festival is the world’s largest oyster festival.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $17.50, $25 day of the event
More info: charlestonrestaurantassociation.com/oyster-fest/
Chamber Music Charleston Downtown House Concert
What: Chamber Music Charleston presents a program of music for string quartet in the newly renovated, historic South Carolina Society Hall.
When: Check website for details
Where: South Carolina Society Hall, 72 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: $50
More info: http://chambermusiccharleston.org
Wild Dunes Resort Author Series
What: Come to the Wild Dunes Resort for the annual Author Series. Enjoy a panel discussion with three New York Times bestselling authors and then meet, greet and mingle with them as you enjoy refreshments and get your favorite book signed.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 1 Sundial Drive, Isle of Palms
Price: $40 for the public, $35 for Wild Dunes members
More info: destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes
Thursday, Jan. 31
Afternoon Adventures: Life-Size Hungry Hungry Hippos
What: Bring the classic board game to life, and try to collect as many balls as possible.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org