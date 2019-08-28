Sunday, Sept. 1
'Footloose'
What: Kick off your Sunday shoes and cut loose as the explosive rock ‘n’ roll musical sensation “Footloose” comes to the Dock Street Theatre for the first time. Based on the 1984 Kevin Bacon runaway film that became a worldwide sensation, "Footloose" sizzles with the youthful rebellion and romance that every generation faces.
When: Sept. 1-22
Where: The Historic Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston
Price: $34-$71
More info: charlestonstage.com
Monday, Sept. 2
Folly Beach Farmers Market
What: Come have a "Folly" good time on the island every Monday evening. Shop local and enjoy a sustainable market, supporting local farmers and artisans.
When: 4-8 p.m.
Where: Folly River Park
Price: Free
More info: follybeachfarmersmarket.org
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Mount Pleasant Farmers Market
What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market is where the community meets to share in a vibrant array of locally grown and S.C. Certified produce. Stroll through the market to find a bounty of just-picked vegetables, fruits and fragrant flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m.
Where: Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More info: experiencemountpleasant.com
Toddler Day: String Art
What: Use string and paint to create fun texture art including a yarn tulip. These programs are designed for toddlers (18 months to 3 years) and a parent, grandparent or friend to play and explore The Charleston Museum. Each program includes four craft projects as well as finger paints, a puppet stage, a sandbox and more.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Tickets are $8 for museum members and $12 for nonmembers. Price includes admission to The Charleston Museum and the program for one adult and one child.
More info: charlestonmuseum.org
Wednesday Sept. 4
Charleston Restaurant Week
What: Charleston Restaurant Week, put on by the Lowcountry Hospitality Association, is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area. It’s an opportunity to enjoy the world-renowned cuisine of the Lowcountry as participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.
When: Sept. 4-15
Where: Various locations in downtown Charleston
Price: Depends on the restaurant
More info: lowcountryhospitalityassociation.com/restaurant-week/
West Ashley Farmers Market
What: The WAFM is dedicated to the support and advocacy of local farmers and growers and features fresh seasonal produce, as well as sweet and savory foods from area vendors who source ingredients from nearby farms.
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley
Kid Tours: Light it Up
What: Explore our latest exhibit in the KidStory gallery that focuses on lighting and participate in experiments to “light it up." Registration is required.
When: 3:30-4 p.m.
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: This program is free for museum members and free with admission, $12 for adults, $5 for children, kids 3 and younger are free
More info: charlestonmuseum.org
Thursday, Sept. 5
North Charleston Farmers Market
What: The market offers an abundance of fresh, locally grown produce and features art and craft vendors, food trucks, specialty foods, kid's activities and entertainment. Enjoy live music during each market.
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More info: northcharleston.org/farmersmarket.aspx
Music Fan Club: College Fight Songs (grades 6-12)
What: Participate in a trivia contest, and guess which fight songs belong to which college. Learn about the history of American collegiate music while getting excited for college football.
When: 3:45 p.m.
Where: Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Saturday, Sept. 7
Charleston Farmers Market
What: Voted "Best Outdoor Event" and "Best Attraction" in Charleston for multiple years in a row. The CFM is dedicated to the support and advocacy of Lowcountry farmers and growers, offering a variety of local produce, plants, herbs and fresh cut flowers as well as inventive breakfast and lunch options, sweet and savory treats, live entertainment, an assortment of arts and crafts from local artisans and fun activities.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Summerville Farmers Market
What: The Summerville Farmers Market brings local farmers, artisans and food trucks with live music to the historic downtown.
When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Historic Downtown Summerville, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Price: Free
More info: visitsummerville.com
Johns Island Farmers Market
What: This market exists as an enriching place for local farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs to display their passions to the public, and for the community to connect.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
Price: Free
More info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Charleston Water Week 2019
What: Don’t miss these exciting activities on the water, in the water and by the water! If you love this region’s many tidal rivers, creeks, ocean views, harbor and waterways, this is the time to immerse yourself. Whether you're a recreational enthusiast or leisure water buff, Charleston Water Week has something for everyone.
When: Sept. 7-15
Where: Various waterways and beaches, 423 King St. (CASC Office), Charleston
Price: Check website for details
More info: charlestoncvb.com/water-week
Poe's Pages Book and Movie Club: “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” (ages 8 and older)
What: Don’t miss this talk about "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" by C. S. Lewis, followed by a screening of the movie. RSVP by calling 843-883-3914 so organizers know how much popcorn to make.
When: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave., Sullivan's Island
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Dog Day Afternoon at Splash Island Waterpark
What: Space is limited for each session, so purchase tickets in advance.
When: Two sessions will be offered: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m.
Where: Palmetto Island County Park, Mount Pleasant
Price: Advance registration is $8 per dog. Day of is $10 per dog. Owners are free with their pets, but regular park admission fee of $2 per person applies.
More info: ccprc.com/1182/Dog-Day-Afternoon
Revolutionary Drayton Hall for Kids
What: Bring the whole family to Drayton Hall to learn about the contributions made by the Drayton family and the choices faced by everyone on the plantation during the tumultuous time of the Revolutionary War in Charleston and America. See how soldiers lived and learn of the many ways Drayton Hall was significant to patriots, loyalists, soldiers and civilians during the Revolutionary War.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: members: $10 per person, non-members: $12
More info: draytonhall.org
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: As summer settles on the South, bands from the Charleston area and throughout the state will perform monthly at the Mount Pleasant Pier. All Shaggin’ on the Cooper events are held at the foot of the 1,250-foot-long pier next to Memorial Waterfront Park, the perfect spot to catch the cool breezes and the views of Charleston Harbor and the Ravenel Bridge.
When: Advance tickets are $8. Space is limited, so advance purchase is recommended. If available, tickets sold on site are $10.
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Gates for Shaggin’ on the Cooper open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.
More info: charlestoncountyparks.com/shaggin
Vultures: Man's Best Friend, Nature's Nicest Scavenger
What: This morning program at the Center for Birds of Prey will concentrate on the often under-appreciated avian scavengers: vultures. How can they eat rotting meat without getting sick? Why don't they have feathers on their heads? Meet our native vultures during a scavenger-focused flight demonstration.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $18, kids 6-12 $12
More info: thecenterforbirdsofprey.org
Charleston Beer Week
What: Don’t miss the seventh annual Charleston Beer Week as we highlight the wide variety of craft beer brands enjoyed in the area today with a variety of special events.
When: Sept. 7-14
Where: Throughout the Charleston area
Price: Check website for details
More info: charlestonbeerweek.com
Sunday, Sept. 8
Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
What: Spend your Sunday brunch shopping 100 percent local products. For a list of vendors, music and good times, please visit the website.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Behind the Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Kayak Paddle Lowcountry Boil
What: Charleston Outdoor Adventures will get you on the water for a paddle around the Lowcountry waterways. After the ride, you'll be back on land for an A.Y.C.E. Lowcountry boil catered by Bowens Island Restaurant. Special Holy City Beers will be available as part of your ticket!
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, Folly Beach
Price: Tickets are $60 and include all your gear rental, dinner and an open beer bar. Holy City will make a donation from each ticket sold to Surfrider Foundation Charleston Chapter, which will be on site to teach about protecting our Lowcountry habitat.
More info: charlestonbeerweek.com/event/kayaks-lowcountry-boil
Monday, Sept. 9
Beachside Yoga — Folly Beach
What: Bask in the sights and sounds of the beach during this moving sunset yoga series. Open to all fitness levels.
When: 6-7 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach County Park, Pelican Watch Pavilion, 1100 W Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: Check website for details
More info: ccprc.com
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Play and Learn Workshops (ages 1-3 years with an adult)
What: Over the course of five weeks, families can spend time together, play, make friends and talk one-on-one with child development specialists. To register, call 843-805-6893. Space is limited to 15 families per workshop. Registration is required.
When: 10-11:15 a.m., Sept. 11, 18 and 25
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Thursday, Sept. 12
Archaeology Thursdays at Drayton Hall
What: Don’t miss Archaeology Thursdays on the second Thursday of every month in Hill Hall at Drayton Hall. Drayton Hall is an active archaeological site with excavations dating back 40 years. Experts share objects, stories and include you in the archaeological process during the demonstrations. These demonstrations are included with the admission to the property or your membership in Friends of Drayton Hall.
When: Check website for details
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free with the price of admission
More info: draytonhall.org
Pints for Preservation
What: Tradesman Brewing Co. and Drayton Hall invite you and all your friends to come kick it with cool beer and enjoy the taproom for an after-work happy hour to benefit Drayton Hall Preservation Trust.
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston
Price: No cover. Just come enjoy your beer and help us preserve Drayton Hall at the same time.
More info: draytonhall.org
Friday, Sept. 13
Moonlight Mixer on Folly Beach Pier
What: This event is fun for all ages and families are encouraged to attend to celebrate summertime and to enjoy dancing in the ocean breeze. The Moonlight Mixer series runs through September on the Folly Beach Pier. DJ Jim Bowers will keep the fun going as he plays beach music and popular oldies.
When: 7-11 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave., Folly Beach
Price: Admission purchased in advance is $8 and on-site tickets are $10 (based on availability). Advanced purchase is recommended as tickets are limited. Beverages will be available for purchase on site.
More info: ccprc.com
2019 Malibu Open Professional Waterski Festival
What: Malibu Boats and WaterSki Events are excited to announce the 2019 Malibu Open Professional Waterski event to be held at Trophy Lakes on Johns Island. The event will feature the world’s best men’s and women’s professional water skiers. These athletes will compete for more than $70,000 in prize money in the slalom and jump events.
When: Sept. 13-14
Where: Trophy Lakes, 3050 Marlin Road, Johns Island
Price: Check website for details
More info: malibuopenfestival.com
Lighthouse Inlet Bird Walk
What: This walk focuses on the incredibly diverse northeast end of Folly Island. Once the home of a Coast Guard station, this Heritage Preserve protects maritime forest, beach, dune and marsh habitats for wildlife. This site is a leader in number of bird species seen in South Carolina. At this time of year, you can hopefully see songbirds, seabirds and shorebirds such as painted bunting, Sandwich tern, whimbrel and much more.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Entrance at the Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve, 1100 W Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: Check website for details
More info: ccprc.com
Shoot for the Moon Gala
What: Lowcountry Orphan Relief presentd the 2019 Shoot for the Moon Gala. With the mission to provide programs and services to Lowcountry children identified as at-risk or suffering from abuse and/or neglect, Lowcountry Orphan Relief is a "first responder," restoring hope and dignity to children during a frightening and insecure time. Due to its work, over 4,728 children were impacted in 2018.
When: 6-11 p.m.
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Check website for details
More info: lowcountryorphanrelief.charityproud.org
Movie Night at Corrine Jones Park featuring 'Dumbo'
What: Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy for a free family movie night. Food trucks will have food available for purchase.
When: 6:30 p.m. for circus-themed games and activities before the showing of “Dumbo” at dark (approximately 7:45).
Where: Corrine Jones Park in downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More info: charlestonparksconservancy.org
Saturday, Sept. 14
Butterfly Bash
What: Magnolia's first ever Butterfly Festival will include guest speakers, demonstrations, a guided nature walk and dazzling butterfly stilt walkers. There will be lots of activities for butterfly enthusiasts of all ages. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best butterfly costume.
When: Check website for details
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Attendance to the festival requires garden admission. Garden admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children 6-12 years old and free for children 5 and younger
More info: magnoliaplantation.com
Fire Prevention Program
What: Learn fire prevention tips from real firefighters, and have fun, play games and win prizes in the process.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Sunday, Sept. 15
2nd Sunday on King Street
What: Come enjoy Sunday afternoon shopping and socializing on King Street. This month features new product launches, lots of great sales, great food and more. There will be events and activities, shopping, food and wine and more.
When: 2-5 p.m.
Where: King Street shops
Price: Free
More info: susanlucas.typepad.com/secondsundayonkingstreet/
“The Reckoning in the Park” Grateful Dead Tribute Concert
What: Grateful Dead fans, rejoice. The popular local tribute band “The Reckoning” is returning to James Island County Park in September. This well-attended event series debuted in March. The Reckoning in the Park will be held in the off-leash dog park area of James Island County Park. Beverages, including beer and Coke products, will be available for purchase; food is not allowed in the dog park.
When: 1-5 p.m.
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: Admission to The Reckoning in the Park is free with admission to James Island County Park, which is $2 per person or free for Gold Pass holders.
More info: ccprc.com/3352/The-Reckoning-in-the-Park
Thursday, Sept 19
Carolina Youth Development Center's A Night for the Children Gala
What: For 229 years, the Carolina Youth Development Center has been a safe place for children who face abuse and neglect. Our mission is to empower and equip our community's most vulnerable children who are 59 percent more likely to be arrested as a juvenile, 30 percent more likely to commit a violent crime and 25 percent more likely to experience future issues such as drug use.
When: Check website for details
Where: The Cedar Room, 701 E. Bay St., No. 200, Charleston
Price: $199-$395
More info: cydc.org/gala2019/
Film Thursday: 'Mean Girls'
What: Join The Plastics or you just might end up in the Burn Book. Watch Lindsey Lohan find out what it takes to be popular in "Mean Girls," airing at sunset.
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., Charleston
Price: $10 price includes your ticket, popcorn, soft drink or bottled water and your choice of a movie candy. Adult beverages and additional snacks will be available for purchase, including a featured specialty cocktail.
More info: therestorationhotel.com/happenings
Peppa Pig Storytime
What: Meet Peppa Pig during this special storytime and enjoy oink-tastic activities, crafts and games.
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Pop-Up Storytime: Pirates
What: Ahoy, matey! Celebrate National Talk Like a Pirate Day during a special story time about pirates. All ages are welcome.
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Saturday, Sept. 21
South Carolina Aquarium Turtle Trek 5k
What: To help ensure that sea turtles have a future in our oceans, the South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center aids sick and injured sea turtles in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Sea turtles arrive at the Care Center suffering from bacterial or fungal infections, shock from exposure to cold temperatures, injury from boat strikes or shark bites, or ingestion of plastic from the ocean.
When: Events start at 3:30 p.m., check website for details
Where: 1 14th Ave., Isle Of Palms
Price: $40
More info: scaquarium.org
Incredible Con
What: Incredible Con is South Carolina's newest convention bringing two days of celebrity guests, anime, cosplay, comics, vendors, gaming and much more.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Charleston Area Coliseum, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $15-$30
More info: incredibleconventions.ticketspice.com
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Extravaganza
What: Meet Daniel Tiger during this special event! Thirty-minute story times will be held in the Main Library’s auditorium. Enjoy crafts, activities and hop on the CARTA DASH with CCPL librarians and Owlbert for a fun read-along in between storytime.
When: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Monday, Sept. 23
Microscopic Science: Nature Walk and Lab (grades 6-12)
What: Take a nature walk to gather samples, then study the samples under a microscope.
When: 3:30-5 p.m.
Where: John L. Dart Library, 1067 King St., Charleston
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Peppa Pig Live!
What: Peppa Pig Live! is here with the all new action-packed live show featuring your favorite characters as life-size puppets and costume characters in her new live show, Peppa Pig's Adventure. Come join Peppa on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston
Price: $21-$66
More info: gaillardcenter.org
Saturday, Sept. 28
Free Admission Days at Fort Moultrie
What: The National Park Service offers free admission to all parks, monuments and historic sites.
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Fort Moultrie Visitor’s Center, 1214 Middle Street, Sullivan’s Island
Price: Free
More info: facebook.com/events/203993030539598
Park Circle Oktoberfest
What: Don’t miss the fourth annual Park Circle Oktoberfest. This year enjoy a ton of new exciting changes beginning with our move to Riverfront Park. Stay tuned for details.
When: Noon-6 p.m.
Where: Check website for details
Price: Free
More info: visitnorthcharleston.com/event/park-circle-oktoberfest/
'No Dragons for Tea' Party
What: Learn fire prevention tips from real firefighters during a fun tea party.
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More info: ccpl.org